‘An Inexcusable Error’: New York Post Apologizes After Photo-Editing Image of Black CEO to Look Like a Criminal for Article

The New York Post has issued an apology after it mistakenly edited the image of the Black CEO of the Robin Hood charity foundation into a cartoon “criminal image” accompanying a story about the Robinhood stock-trading app.

Wes Moore, CEO of the New York charity foundation, called out the story and image on Twitter on Dec. 18.

“Today @nypost photoshopped me to look like a ‘criminal’ in a story that had nothing to do with me. They confused @RobinhoodApp & @robinhoodnyc,” he wrote.

A New York Post article mistakenly photographed an image of the Black CEO of a charity in an article about the Robinhood stock-trading app. (Photo: iamwesmoore/ Twitter)

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the newspaper corrected the error in the section where the article originally ran.

“On Friday, an illustration for a story in the business section about the Robinhood stock-trading app mistakenly used the face of Wes Moore, the CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York City charity. The Post regrets this error,” the correction stated.

The Robin Hood Foundation organization has been dedicated to “finding, fueling and creating the most impactful and scalable solutions to lift families out of poverty in New York City” for more than three decades.

According to the website, the organization has worked “with over 250 nonprofits to support food, housing, education, legal services, workforce development, and more to New Yorkers living in poverty across all five boroughs.”

The article, written by Thornton McEnery, dealt with the Robinhood Financial’s $65 million settlement with the CEO after the company was charged for misleading customers about revenue sources and failing to duty of best execution.

A caption included in the article incorrectly identified Moore as the CEO of the company.

McEnery publicly apologized for the error on Twitter, and said he did not know the art would be included with the story.

Mediaite reported that The Post also privately apologized to Moore. Moore tweeted an image of the correction on Dec.19, adding “Thanks for this…very meaningful.”