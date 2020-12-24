‘Today’s Menu: SERRRRRRVING LEGS’: Tia Mowry Flaunts Her Long Legs In Latest Fashion Post

Actress Tia Mowry is turning heads with her latest fashion post.

Over the weekend, the former “The Real” talk show host shared with her 8.2 million followers a beautiful photo of herself seemingly strutting around an unidentified neighborhood. The Shopanser founder was sporting a black asymmetrical knit turtleneck and camel-colored leather shorts, baring her long beautiful legs in the photo.

The former Disney star completed her look with black heels and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in a curly brown bob. “I’m too #busy minding my own business 👍🏽 #shorthair.” The photo received over 437,700 likes and over 5,000 comments from fans gushing over her leggy look, including one user who wrote, “Today’s menu: SERRRRRRVING LEGS!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Tia Mowry. @tiamowryInstagram

Another fan commented, “Servin legssss ok Mrs.thangggggg 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 😍😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

A third user wrote, “Legs forever. Great outfit. Beautiful!”

“Um who told you to be so dang on fly 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. This is what aging looks like when done proper. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” another gushed.

Lately, the “Twitches” star has been showing more of her fashionista side on social media. Whether it’s promoting her new Netflix show “Family Reunion,” her various glam looks, or her beautiful hair and flawless skin, fans are being kept busy with plenty of content from Tia’s end.

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old had her fans cracking up after she uploaded a video to her Instagram page of herself lip-syncing to “Asking All Them Questions,” a popular 2012 YouTube skit from “Wild N’ Out” star Emmanuel Hudson.

The “Sister, Sister” star captioned the 57-second clip, “Y’all I had to channel #melaniebarnett with this one. #thegame #tralierchronicles while filming #familyreunion #askingallthemquestions @emanhudson @netflix.” The clip was viewed over 2 million times and garnered over 12,000 comments from fans.

Viewers of the popular show BET show “The Game” agreed that the star nailed her performance as Melanie, including one user who wrote, “She do it so good cause that was basically her character on ‘The Game. ”

Another fan commented, “Lmao it’s the tightening of the belt in the beginning for me.”

“Med school been around Tasha Mack to long 🤣🤣🤣,” a tickled observer added.