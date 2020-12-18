‘That Was Basically Her Character’: Tia Mowry Drops Funny Video That Has Fans Reminiscing About ‘The Game’

Tia Mowry is giving her fans a moment to laugh about on social media. She uploaded a video to Instagram on Dec. 14 of her lip-syncing to “Asking All Them Questions,” a popular 2012 YouTube skit created by “Wild N’ Out” star Emmanuel Hudson.

Mowry gets into character for the 57-second video as she lip-syncs to the skit’s audio. She captioned the clip “Y’all I had to channel #melaniebarnett with this one. #thegame #tralierchronicles while filming #familyreunion #askingallthemquestions @emanhudson @netflix.”

Tia Mowry’s delightful curly bob. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

One person complimented Mowry on how well she channeled her former BET role and said, “She do it so good cause that was basically her character on ‘The Game.’”

Another fan jokingly suggested that Mowry should bring back her old character Melanie Barnett, who was in medical school and eventually became a doctor, to help with the current state of the world. She said, “Dr Melanie Barnett need to be somewhere practicing medicine in this corona virus.”

Someone else quipped, “Med school been around Tasha Mack too long.” Tasha Mack is another character from “The Game” that was played by Wendy Raquel Robinson. She starred as the outspoken mom of Malik Wright, who plays on the same football team as Melanie Barnett’s husband, Derwin Davis.

Many fans also complimented Mowry on her outfit and cute curly bob. It appears that the hairstyle might make an appearance on the upcoming season of Mowry’s Netflix series “Family Reunion” after hinting in her caption that she was in the trailer on the set of the show.

The mother of two’s new ’do debuted on Dec. 12 on Instagram. It’s not clear whether she is wearing the hairstyle specifically for an acting role, but what is clear is the short bouncy look had her feeling herself.

She captioned the photo in the words of five-time BET Hip Hop Awards winner Megan Thee Stallion. She wrote, “I’m a #savage Classy, boogie, you know the rest.”