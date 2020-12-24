CelebCouples: The Shumperts, The Hills, and More Show Off Their Love for the ’Gram

Love is definitely in the air this holiday season as couples get closer than ever due to quarantining amidst the pandemic.
Athletic Baes
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens snap a very cute photo while out together for a date night. The two went public with their relationship in August, and Biles has since continued to show him extra support on game days, since he often plays in empty stadiums due to COVID-19.
Keys + Beatz
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are still basking in the joy of their 10-year wedding anniversary that occurred on July 31. Their decade-long union has brought two children, Egypt and Genesis.
#CHill Still
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill show off their newlywed glow while headed out for dinner. The married couple met when Cynthia Bailey achose Mike Hill out of three men set up for her by Steve Harvey on his daytime talk show in January 2018. They tied the knot in Georgia on October 10.
Birthday Babe
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor celebrate her 30th birthday with a loving kiss. The pair met at a party in 2014 and were married two years later.
The Youngbloods
Tami Roman Youngblood and Reggie Youngblood smile during a break while filming a new project. The couple first got together in 2013 and discreetly married in 2018.
The Reward After the Risk
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker pose with their son Ace Wells Tucker. The couple met while he was a producer and she was filming season 4 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Tucker quit his job to pursue a relationship with her and proposed on New Year’s Day in 2013.
The Princess and Her Prince
Joseline Hernandez, the “Puerto Rican Princess,” poses with her fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma and her daughter Bonnie Bella. Beats proposed on the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” and the couple have been happily planning their wedding since then.
Still In Love & Hip-Hop
Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson snap a photo celebrating simply being outside. The two got married in 2017 and have since welcomed two beautiful children.
New Bae Alert
Raynell Steward, also known as Supa Cent, and Sage The Gemini make their relationship Insta-official with this loving photo. Fans are happy to see the makeup mogul happily with a new man after a very public breakup with her ex-fiancé last year.