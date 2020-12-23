‘Did This Son of Mine Just Curse?’: La La Anthony Posts Video with Son Rapping Along to a Song, Fans Come to His Defense

La La Anthony had to do a double-take while recording her son Kiyan vibing along with a rap song during which he appeared to mouth the curse words right along with the rest of the lyrics.

The 39-year-old filmed her 13-year-old son rapping along with “3 Headed Goat” by Lil Durk featuring Lil Baby and Polo G, and later realized after a rewatch that her baby boy actually mouthed all of the lyrics, curse words and all.

“Wait….I just watched this again…did this son of mine just curse??” she asked her fans in the caption. “Or am I seeing things??? 🤔🤔🤣🤣🤣🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️”

Vanessa Bryant tried to help her girl’s son out, joking that whatever Kiyan said he did or didn’t do is what the story is: “Idk. @lala What does kiyan want me to say on his behalf?! Lol. ❤️#nope”.

Anthony recently opened up about how much closer she and Kiyan have grown during their time quarantining together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and how much their strengthened bond means to her. “My son and I have always been close, but I’ve gotten to spend even more time with him — getting even more connected to his world and what’s going on with him. So that’s really been great,” she told People in an exclusive interview.

“So just trying to stay on point with my son, and make sure he’s good and checking with him. But our bond — I feel like now we’re closer than ever,” she continued. “It’s something I’m so grateful for that’s happened during this time.”

Fans flocked to Anthony’s comments to defend Kiyan and affirm that they too saw nothing wrong with what he did.

“He mouthed it so it doesn’t count 😂😂😂😂”

“Yeah 😂😂😂 I’m not snitching tho 😂💯”

“He’s innocent 😂”

“He was rapping not cursing lol”

“lmfao this is the most mom caption ever lol”

Kiyan Anthony raps and lets a curse word slip. Photo: @lala/Instagram

Anthony has been keeping fans in the loop about her and Kiyan’s quarantine adventures on her Instagram, including the time they spend with Bryant, singer Ciara, who is also a close friend of Anthony’s, and all of their children.