‘She Too Old for This Same S–t’: Joseline Hernandez’s Sexy Image Gets Derailed After Fans Drag Her for Too Many Nearly Nude Snapshots

Joseline Hernandez‘s latest photo in a light blue lace cutout lingerie caused havoc within her comments section on Dec. 20 after fans thought the reality star was exposing too much.

Hernandez, who seductively crouched with her legs wide open as she looked over her shoulder in the rear-view shot, complemented the ensemble with matching gloves, dangle earrings, and a full face. The 34-year-old took to Instagram to promote her reality TV series “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which premiered earlier this year on Zeus Network. Hernandez also alerted her followers to check out her OnlyFans page. Triggered fault-finders dogpiled the mother of one for continually sharing provocative images.

Joseline Hernandez’s latest snapshot gets bashed by followers who feel she’s showing too much skin. @joseline/Instagram

“Girl you need to rest like seriously why are you always showing us your Ass? Sis Rest sis Rest damn 😩.”

“Put some clothes on sometimes, people tired of looking at your ass out all the time did you forget you have a daughter.”

“Girl we tired of seeing yo ass hanging out, put some DAMNNNN CLOTHES ON!!!!!!!!”

“Can someone please talk to her and ask her to sit down. She to old for this same sh-t.”

“You are an embarrassment to ALL of the Black Women that came before you!!!!

Please have 💺💺💺💺.”

In contrast to the backlash, several of the reality star’s fans complimented her voluptuous physique. One wrote, “She got a bomb ass body u can tell she take care of herself😍💙.”

Another praised Hernandez for flaunting her assets. “Oh my Lord! Hunny that’s a whole lotta ASS!!! But I believe If you got it, you should flaunt it!!! Yess beautiful lady NEVER stop doing what makes you happy!!!”

An Instagram user commented on how the “Love and Hip Hop” star uses her body to secure a bag. “She for sure using what she has to make that money hontay.”

In regards to securing a check, Hernandez announced she is now a Savage x Fenty ambassador hours before she uploaded the initial snapshot. She captioned the post with a similar image, “Cause I’m A Savage 😍Get into the details Baby❤️❤️ @savagexfenty ❤️❤️.”