Too $hort Reveals He Did Physical Training, Therapy, and Dieting to Prepare for E-40 ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Too $hort is going into his “Verzuz” battle with E-40 both mentally and physically prepared.

The popular battle show has two similar artists influential in Black culture go head to head by showing off their discography on Apple Music.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Rapper Too Short poses for a photo during the music video shoot for the new single, “Rain Dance” at Angels Cabaret on December 05, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Typically, it’s just about the music, but Too $hort, 54, took it one step further by training with lifestyle guru Jas “Limitless” Mathur ahead of the battle taking place on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“I’m feeling the best I have felt in years,” the “Blow the Whistle” rapper told Us Weekly in a statement.

He then explained the purpose of his training was to help boost his “energy level and OG Pimp confidence walking into this highly publicized battle.”

Too $hort’s training included regular gym workouts, maintaining a strict diet, and going to therapy weekly.

His trainer told the outlet, “I have known Too Short and his manager, David Weintraub, for eight years now and he has always been a stand-up guy. I wanted to help push his limitless to the max with our diet, training and mental preparedness to ensure that he is in top shape for this amazing concert.”

Too $hort and E-40 released a bundle album titled “Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions.” (Photo: @e40/Instagram)

“I have helped Too Short be more focused through mental and physical exercises and nutritional supplements,” Mathur added.

Despite going through all the extra training in addition to his focus on the music, Too $hort expressed that he’s going to be happy, win or lose.

“E40 is my brother, so this is a win for us either way,” the “Way Too Real” rapper said.

“Verzuz” announced the battle on Wednesday, Dec. 16, describing it with a video teaser. “The biggest debate in every barbershop in 2020,” they captioned the promotion.

Too $hort and E-40 also released a bundle album on Friday, Dec. 18, of their newer and older hits titled, “Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions.”