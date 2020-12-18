Tiffany Haddish Launches She Ready Internship Program For Foster Youth

Tiffany Haddish is giving back to foster youth in California with a new paid internship program that will begin in the summer of 2021.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, she announced the program in collaboration with her company, She Ready Productions, and Ready to Succeed.

Tiffany Haddish Instagram/@tiffanyhaddish

The She Ready internship program will place youth that have been in foster care or youth programs in positions in media, arts and entertainment, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The internship is paid, provides close mentorship and a “suitcase” that is filled with resources the accepted applicants would need for their role.

Considering the applicants are coming from low-income backgrounds, interns will receive transportation stipends and be eligible for refunds for any work-related costs.

“I believe that children that come from different cultures deserve a chance to work in the industry and I would like people that look like me to be able to represent me too in the industry,” the 41-year-old comedian told The Hollywood Reporter.

Applications are currently live.

In addition to being a current or former foster youth or a recipient of youth care, you must be between 18 and 25 years old, be legally allowed to work in the U.S. and attend a community or four-year college in California.

Eligible applicants who aren’t chosen are still given opportunity in the form of invitations to industry and career events.

Haddish herself grew up bouncing around foster homes as a child before reaching fame.

The distribution of suitcases has always been a resource the She Ready Foundation has had in place for foster children.

“She knows all too well what it’s like to move from home to home in the middle of the night with all her belongings packed in garbage bags and feel like the world has forgotten about her,” the foundation’s website said of Haddish.

Their statement adds, “Our philosophy is that ‘Every child that is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and platform to follow their dreams.’”