‘The Sweetest Angel’: Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ Daughter’s Hot Chocolate Photo Shoot Gets Fans Into the Holiday Spirit

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels‘ daughter Safire Samuels may be the sweetest little cup of hot cocoa that fans have ever seen!

The adorable 10-month-old was filmed having a good old time in her bonnet while taking a faux hot chocolate bath, complete with marshmallows and a giant straw as “The Cuppycake Song” by Buddy Castle featuring Amy Castle played in the background. Baby Safire appeared to be excited while soaking in her hot cocoa bath and was busy trying to grab as many marshmallows as she could.

Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and daughter Safire Samuels. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

The 33-year-old Mena, who is looking forward to spoiling her daughter for “her very first Christmas,” used the song’s lyrics to caption her video, while also giving props to the creative team behind the shoot.

“You’re my honey bun sugar plum♥️ @safiremajesty is getting ready for her very first Christmas 🎄 Thank you Queens @weelovephotography & @willowmintprops You both have our hearts. Happy Holidays Everyone ♥️,” she wrote.

Safire’s proud dad Safaree also posted the video of his little “queen,” writing, “🍭 🍭🍭 the queen is here and she wants her hot chocolate @safiremajesty.”

The infant’s sweet shoot received attention from her parents’ famous fans, including plenty of fellow television personalities who couldn’t get over how precious she looked at the holiday-themed shoot.

“Um Erica I can’t 😍😍😍😍😍😍 she’s sooo cute,” wrote singer and former “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” cast member Lyrica Anderson.

“Omgggg 😍😍😍😍,” exclaimed “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star Tahiry Jose.

“Omg I can’t take it!!!! She’s STUNNING ♥️,” gushed “The Real” co-host Adrienne Houghton.

Watching the festive behind-the-scenes video of Baby Safire enjoying her time in the spotlight certainly brightened fans’ timelines. The video was viewed more than 1,183,200 times and received over 307,600 likes.

Safire Samuels in hot cocoa-themed Christmas photo shoot. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

“Omg so cute and she was trying her hardest to get one of those marshmallows lol 😍😍😍”

“Seriously how is she this adorable 😩😍”

“Are you kidding this is literally the sweetest angel ever 😍😍”

“She is the perfect mix of you and safaree”

“I just can’t 😍 her little foot 😙❤️ Safire, you are sweet as cocoa. Thanks Erica! She is a doll!!”

Safire was born Feb. 2, 2020, and is Mena and Samuels’ first child together. The couple refrained from posting any full-view images of their daughter until Erica shared her with the world on Instagram on Nov. 4, two days before Safire’s music video debut in her dad’s “Credit” music video.