‘The OGs are More Fun to Watch’: Nene Leakes and Sheree Whitfield Recently Reunited and Fans Are Going Crazy

NeNe Leakes and Sheree Whitfield‘s reunion had “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans in a frenzy on Dec. 16 when they made an appearance at Leakes’ 53rd birthday celebration. Kirk Frost, who was also in attendance, shared clips that featured the two ladies on his Instagram Story.

Frost captioned the first recording “Nothing But Fun Wit @NeneLeakes.” In the video, Leakes, who appears to be enjoying her birthday as she hugs the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star, said Frost was not trying to get in trouble with his wife Rasheeda. Kirk has had a notorious history of cheating on his wife over the years.

Nene Leakes (left), and Sheree Whitfield (right). (Photos: @neneleakes/Instagram, @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

“Frost is my brother, he told me, I am not getting in trouble with Rasheeda tonight. Hell No…” The “RHOA” OG jokingly added that Frost suggested she move “the hell back, b—h.”

As the clip transitioned, Frost shouted out Whitfield as she made a brief cameo. “Look at Sheree out here. Looking all good for ’em, looking all good the people.” Although the two former housewives weren’t caught on camera together, some fans reminisced on their iconic times together, while others enjoyed the ambience.

“The OG’s are way more fun to watch.”

“Yeeeeooooo she’s cooked 😂😂😂😂 I love nene.”

“Sheree looks good😍.”

“I still remember the argument they had in the restaurant 😂😂 ‘I am Rich honey’ ‘Hello Repo’ed’”

“They always had a sisterly friendship.”

Despite their rocky friendship over the years, one fan mentioned that Leakes and Whitfield’s fight over an alleged mismanaged appearance made reality TV gold. During season 4 of the hit Bravo series, Leakes tried to clear the air with Whitfield after she claimed Leakes had “taken money” out of her pocket.



Whitfield further elaborated that she was given an opportunity to make an appearance and invited Leakes to come along. But the gig fell through because, allegedly, Leakes called promoter Tyrone and told him he could’ve gotten Whitfield for a “cheaper” rate, which Leakes denied. Things took a turn for the worse when Whitfield called Tyrone to confirm the allegations.



Although it is unclear what their current friendship status is today, fans appreciated seeing the former reality stars briefly reunite.