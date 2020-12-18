North Carolina Couple from Viral Video of Husband Serenading Wife Battling Brain Cancer Is Now Cancer-Free, Plans for Baby

A Charlotte, North Carolina, couple, Ray and Roslyn Singleton, went viral in February after a moving video surfaced of Ray serenading his wife at a piano through her battle with brain cancer. Roslyn is now cancer-free, and the couple plan to have a child. Atlanta Black Star caught up with the couple to see how their lives have changed since their viral moment.

“We did the Ellen show like, we did the Ellen show, two segments,” said Ray and Roslyn.

During the Valentine’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that aired on Feb. 13, the couple discussed their relationship and their unfailing love for each other.

“It was amazing because my dream came true, No. 1. Shout out to Ellen, and we got to meet Melissa McCarthy who is amazing,” said Roslyn. “Well, she [Melissa McCarthy] met us,” said Ray. “She literally walked off the stage and said oh my God, it’s y’all.”

Ellen also gave the couple $25,000, which was a welcome surprise. “We didn’t have to work for seven months,” added Rosyln.

The couple has received an outpouring of love and support from people all over the world. “I have a folder with letters, thank you cards, we get free T-shirts, and clothes,” said Ray. “Literally all of the clothes we wear, outside of sweat pants and bras, are given to us.”

Daniel Ceasar, singer of “Get You,” the song Ray sang in the viral video, invited the couple to Coachella, and “America’s Got Talent” reached out for the two to make an appearance, but all the interviews and appearances they had lined up were canceled because of the pandemic.

“Corona had just hit, the world was crazy, everything had shut down, but everything lined up,” said Ray. “There was a lot of stuff that was supposed to happen that didn’t happen.”

The Singletons may have lost opportunities, but the couple didn’t lose their song.

“He’s singing full concert mode in the car, in the shower, while he’s cooking, every moment I get a concert,” said Roslyn.

“Isn’t she precious,” Ray said with a laugh.

Not only is Roslyn precious, but Ray says she is unique.

“She was different from any woman I had ever met; she had a story that I still can’t believe to this day,” said Ray. “It’s so many layers to this woman. I couldn’t help myself but to fall in love with her.”

The stress among families dealing with loved ones fighting cancer can be overwhelming, but there was one spark that kept Ray motivated.

“Just the fact that I love her,” Ray said. “I never understood how someone who you claim to love could leave that person.” “That was literally never a thought or never an option for me.”

Roslyn was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 before she met Ray. She went into remission following treatment. Roslyn found out the disease returned in 2019 when she went in for a routine checkup. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, nearly 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor, and close to 25,000 of those tumors are cancerous.

As for the word cancer, Roslyn says it is no longer a part of her vocabulary.

“When we put names and titles on things it gives them power, so I just start to stop saying the C-word,” said Roslyn. “I just have a situation. I’m just not going to call it. I noticed when I stopped using the word my scans would look better and better after each visit.”

The couple wanted to be done with chemotherapy, radiation, and cancer by the end of the year and created a hashtag, #DoneByDecember, as a reminder.

“I just told Ray we’re going to be done by December,” said Roslyn. “We’re not taking this into the new year.”

The couple received the news on Dec. 5 that Rosyln is cancer-free, and they are now planning to have their first and last child.

“One and done that’s the plan I’m excited I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl,” said Roslyn. “No, I said I would prefer a boy,” added Ray.