‘The Buttons Finna Burst’: Fans Are Torn Over Angela Simmons’ Emerald Look

Angela Simmons caused an uproar among her fans in the comments section of her Dec. 12 post of a stream of photos of herself wearing an emerald suit adorned with gold buttons.

The 33-year-old accessorized the look with a gold purse, dangle earrings, and a full face. In another photo, Simmons tried a sultry look for her followers by placing her fingers through her hair as she gazed into the camera. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star captioned the snapshots “SuiteD.” Fans’ reactions about the attire were split. Some felt it didn’t suit her, while others raved over Simmons’ look.

Angela Simmons. (Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram)



“Sis now u no u always wear your clothes nice n beautiful n gorgeous why did u put this s—t on its not u I’m just keeping it REAL.”

“Love the concept, but the fit is looking wrong. Still a beautiful woman though😊.”

“This outfit ain’t buttoned right…or the buttons finna burst…but I always like your style this one not so much in my opinion.”

“You killing this suit 🔥🔥🔥.”

“🔥if God made Angels you were the Proof🤞.”

“Omg! I’m obsessed with this suit. Beyond fly Ms. lady!🔥.”

Angela Simmons striking a pose in an emerald suit. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

The shots didn’t stop there. Many people continued to express their dissatisfaction with the outfit by comparing the reality star to notable fictional characters.

One wrote that Simmons resembled “Elf on the shelf,” a Christmas meme started in 2005 following the release of the children’s book of the same title. The book’s plot was about Santa sending a special scout to families’ homes from the North Pole to encourage children to behave during the holiday season.

An Instagram user said the mother of one favored a hotel bellboy named Esteban Ramírez from the Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” “Lookin’ like Esteban Julió Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez 😂.”

Hours later, Simmons uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of herself rocking the emerald get-up while listening to the 2001 chart-topping hit “Lady Marmalade” featuring Lil’ Kim, Christina Aguilera, Mya, P!nk, and Missy Elliot. She captioned the clip with an emoji of a smiling face with three hearts.