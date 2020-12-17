‘I Thought My Career was Over’: Jackée Harry Explains Why She Almost Turned Down ‘Sister, Sister’

Jackée Harry revealed in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on Dec. 12 that she almost turned down her role in “Sister Sister” because she felt playing a character who was a mother would end her career. The actress portrayed Lisa Landry on the beloved series starring Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry, and Tim Reid.

Jackée said on mark 10:11, “I thought my career was over, and that was put in my head because traditionally, once you got to mom stage, your career just went downhill from there.” The 64-year-old further elaborated that playing a mom would erode her image as a “sex symbol.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Actress Jackee Harry at the Centric Pavilion during the 2013 BET Experience at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images for BET)

She added that what ultimately changed her mind was her screen test with Tim — who played Ray Campbell on the hit series — and their chemistry.

As the show became a hit, the “227” actress began to enjoy playing the mom role, something she later embodied in real life. “As we started doing it, I got very comfortable with it, and now I can be a grandmother, whatever, you have to transition,” she said. “You can’t just say, ‘I’ll do it because I’m an actor,’ and then go home and be like, ‘I don’t want to be a grandmother.’ But I’m a grandma now, and I’m loving that in real life.”

In the past, both Tia and Tamera talked about a possible “Sister, Sister” reboot following the show’s cancellation in 1999. Although there’s no confirmation it will ever happen, Jackée says she would love to return and reprise her role as Lisa.

“Yes, of course, I would love to, me and the twins and Tim Reid. We are definitely interested in doing a reunion. … A reboot where they have their own kids. It makes sense. They’re both so vibrant, and I love them dearly. We’re very close.”

“Sister, Sister” is currently streaming on Netflix and was trending on the streaming service upon its initial release.