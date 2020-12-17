‘I Thought He Was Married’: Tyler Perry Says He’s Single and Going Through a Midlife Crisis

Tyler Perry is entering his “midlife crisis” as a single man.

The billionaire producer shared a workout selfie on Wednesday, Dec. 16 showing off his muscle tone and got candid about the current state of his life.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” Perry shared on social media.

Tyler Perry reveals he’s single and going through a midlife crisis. (Photo: @tylerperry/Instagram)

He continued, “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!”

“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!” the “Madea” actor concluded.

Instagram users had mixed reactions. Some fans celebrated Perry’s latest single status, while other commented that they couldn’t view him in a romantic way.

“He said he a billionaire address him by Zaddy from now on😩,” one fan said.

One person commented under his post, “Mr. Perry let me be your Nikki Parker to your Professor Oglevee😩🔥😍,” in reference to characters on his show “The Parkers.”

“God sent me to tell you I’m your wife,” another said.

Tyler Perry. (Photo: @tylerperry/Instagram)

One detractor said, “Y’all just be calling anybody Zaddy huh 🤔.”

“He is a very smart successful man but come on now I cannot see him as Zaddy goals maybe Uncle Goals,” another person added.

Perry’s declaration about being single also confused some fans.

“I thought he was married lol he ended that quickly and quietly didn’t he,” one person said.

The “Temptation” producer was last linked to Somali model Gelila Bekele. They began dating in 2009, and in 2014 they welcomed their son Aman.

In March, Perry gave a rare statement about their relationship, but it didn’t confirm whether the pair were still together.

On T.I.’s podcast “ExpeditTIously,” the rapper asked whether the Tyler Perry Studios owner would ever get married.

He responded, “I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it,” referring to his financial contribution to the relationship.

Perry also touched on their co-parenting and said, “Even my son, being in the public … She and I are really good about that, making sure at 5 years old he’s protected, he’s clear about who he is before people start telling him who he is. I’m good with that.”