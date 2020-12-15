‘She Be Sucking Her Stomach in Real Hard’: Phaedra Parks’ New Photo Has Fans Convinced Her Posture is Forced

Phaedra Parks had her followers at odds in the comments section on Dec. 10 after posting a seductive photo in a black deep-cut ensemble and red glasses.

In the pic captioned, “When you need to see but don’t mind being seen,” the former reality TV star was promoting an eyewear collection created by her friend and Grammy Award winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard. While some fans felt that Parks was trying too hard in her latest post, others praised the star.

Phaedra Parks Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram

“She be sucking her stomach in real hard in almost every picture. 😭”

“Breathe sis, breathe”

“Bye Fakedra”

“Go off sis ❤️😘💯 you look amazing.”

“My good sis is SERVING!!!”

“Yasss ms.parks love the eye wear❤️”

Although the 47-year-old’s latest snapshot had split reactions, several people mentioned how much they missed Parks on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” One commented that the series could use Parks following its season 13 premiere weeks ago. “I really miss u on RHOA. With the low ratings, they could use you.”

Another wrote, “Bring my girl back.”

An Instagram user said they missed Park’s shady attitude. “They need to bring the Southern Belle back to RHOA… Phaedra definitely bought the shade 😎.”

During an interview in 2019, Parks revealed that she wasn’t returning to the hit franchise despite the rumors. She said, “I know there’s lots of rumors swirling around about me returning to the housewives, but I haven’t had any discussions about returning,” Parks also added she had a good run and was enjoying her life out of the spotlight.

The proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” interview came months after her former co-star Kandi Burruss stated that she would leave the show if Parks came back. Parks was initially fired from “RHOA” in 2017 for spreading a rumor that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were allegedly planning to drug Porsha Williams and take advantage of her sexually in their alleged sex dungeon.