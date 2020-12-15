Fans Are Saying Big Sean Looks Like He’s In the ‘Jackson 5’ After He Shares Picture of His Afro Picked Out

Big Sean is giving hair goals with his latest Instagram post. On Dec. 10 he posted a series of photos of himself wearing a nude green jacket, a white T-shirt, and a matching pair of pants while showing off his voluminous and perfectly round afro.

He captioned the post, “Hair grown so much, look like a wig but it’s all me. The Growth is real 😁🤟🏾🌍🙏🏾.”

@bigsean/Instagram

Many fans joked about the Detroit rapper’s hair in the comments.

One person said, “N-gga look like he belongs in the Jackson 5,” while another believed he resembled “a GTA character in the 2nd pic.”

The “My Last” rapper received other remarks from fans that said he reminded them of “Al Green,” “Colin Kaepernick,” and even “Huey,” one of the more cynical characters from the 2005 hit series “The Boondocks.”

Fans also wanted to know the 32-year-old’s hair regimen.

One person humorously asked, “What’s the routine 👀? Asking for my bald spot.”

“Teach me how to grow my hair king,” said another.

Big Sean has yet to give his fans any tips on natural hair growth since debuting his afro last year in August. But since the initial reveal, he has alternated his hairstyles from a blown-out afro to a teenie weenie afro to beautifully designed cornrows.

Before letting his hair grow out, the “I Don’t F-ck With You” rapper typically sported a low-cut fade, and, over time, he let his hair grow no more than a few inches.

Not only has he let his hair flourish but his body underwent a great transformation as well. Earlier this year, in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Big Sean revealed that by New Year’s day in 2019, he was ready to “boss up” his life and make time for himself after discovering that he was battling depression in 2018.

He got into therapy, sorted out his toxic relationships, and by 2019 he hired Jerry Ford as his personal trainer. The workouts helped him go from weighing 125 pounds to a more sturdy and well-built 155 pounds of abs and muscles.

He believes that training can lead to a person having “more happiness, more money, and the best sex you could ever have.”