Who Wore It Best?: Teyana Taylor And Ari Fletcher Compete In All-Gray Outfits With Moncler + Rick Owens Boots

Teyana Taylor and Ari Fletcher both added gray furry laced-up boots from the Moncler + Rick Owens collection to their winter wardrobes.

The “Wake Up Love” singer and the social media influencer both showed off their all-gray outfits, incorporating the $2,235 boots, within a week of each other, causing fans to pick who wore it best.

(L-R): Teyana Taylor and Ari Fletcher @teyanataylor/Instagram and @therealkylesister/Instagram

Taylor, 30, sported her signature tomboy style wearing the boots with a baggy sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants, a beanie and a puffer jacket as she stood outside of a tour bus.

She simply captioned the post on Dec. 3 with “🥶”.

Fletcher, 25, opted to show off her curves in her gray outfit with the Rick Owens boots.

The social media star wore a cropped puffer jacket and high-waisted leggings, accessorized with a pair of ski goggles.

“Somewhere in Aspen 💨,” she captioned the post she shared on Dec. 8.

Fashion Bomb Daily shared side-by-side pictures of the women and fans unanimously declared Taylor as the person who wore the pricey boots the best.

“Teyana. Period. Not even up for discussion,” one person commented.

Another remarked, “I don’t like these boots but Teyana is a muse, always 💕.”

“I hate these boots 😩😭 but Teyana,” a fan added.

Fletcher also got roasted in the comments section of her post for wearing the goggles like sunglasses.

“U going to space ? 😂,” one person asked.

Another chimed in, “Take them damn goggles off.”

“You f–king me up with them big a– ski glasses😑,” a fan said.

Taylor is certainly known for her fashion sense, whether she is dressed up and showing off her figure or being casual in streetwear.

“I can’t walk in high heels and I love sneakers. It’s so dope that you can be ‘hood chic.’ No one is looking down on you,” she said in an interview with Refinery29 in 2018.

She added, “Where street wear is right now is where I always wanted it to be.”

The singer was also recently appointed as the creative director for retailer PrettyLittleThing.