‘Stop Trying to Make Me a Hater’: Snoop Dogg Clarifies ‘WAP’ Comments After Receiving Backlash For Seemingly Criticizing the Lyrics

Snoop Dogg pushed back on criticism over his comments about the smash hit Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion single “WAP.”

In a surprising turn of events, the 49-year-old rapper recently expressed some apprehension over the explicit content and overall message in “WAP.” In a Dec. 10 interview with “Central Ave,” Snoop was not enthused when asked for his opinion on the popular song.

Snoop Dogg says maturity has given him a different perspective on the “WAP” song than he would have had as a much younger man. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” Snoop said. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

He added, “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s … That’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Further along in the interview, Snoop clarified that he wasn’t slamming the song, so much as recognizing that his perspective on such things had changed as he became older.

“Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement. I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

Even so, Snoop Dogg’s remarks were not well received by those on social media, with many labeling Snoop a hypocrite, as someone who has had his fair share of songs with racy lyrics.

Even Offset had a response, as he professed offense at what he deemed as Snoop getting involved in the Atlanta rapper’s wife’s “female business.”

“I love Snoop, man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told TMZ on Saturday, Dec. 12. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

Offset instead focused on the song’s achievements, and its role in the growing prominence of successful women rappers.

“It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a No.1 record,” he continued. “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months. … It wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”

“As rappers, we talk about the same s–t. It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this s–t. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

He added, “We should uplift our women. Don’t say what they can and can’t do.”

With Offset’s argument receiving widespread approval online, Snoop Dogg then took to Instagram to respond to the criticism of his initial observations. He clarified that he supports Cardi B and Megan and is no way against the advancement of female rappers in the industry.

“Stop wit the bulls–t press I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I’m in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater,” he wrote. “That song 6x platinum. Talk about that.”