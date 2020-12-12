‘Fly Chick’: La La Anthony Stuns In Sporty Look

La La Anthony blew her fans away on Dec. 9 after she shared an upload of herself wearing a gray bra-and-sweatpants sportswear set while lounging around the house.

The model seductively posed for the camera as she captioned the post, “Grow through what you go through 💙.” She accessorized her ensemble with an oversized Christian Dior puffer jacket and jeweled Nike sneakers. Anthony’s fans rejoiced over the star’s casual gear.

“Fly chick 🔥”

“It’s the whole vibe for me! Brooklyn La 🙌🏾”

“They not touchin u in ANY category. period 😍”

“You lookin’ like a “B-Girl” on this picture! That Hip-Hop Look is so😎”

A fan mentioned lyrics to Pop Smoke’s 2019 chart-topping song “Dior.” “Dior Dior! 💪🏾”

While a stream of followers complimented the 39-year-old, several others referenced Anthony’s character Lakeisha Grant from “Power.” One wished they could bring Grant back following her death in the hit Starz show’s final season. “We need you to come to life in Power.”

Another brought up Grant’s boyfriend, Tommy Egan — who was portrayed by Joseph Sikora —when marveling over her get-up. “Tommy’s girl is looking GOOD.”

“I barely started watching Power and girrrrrrl, you’re so good on that show,” an Instagram user said while praising Anthony’s acting chops.

In 2019, the mother of one opened up to “Entertainment Weekly” about how this role helped her master her craft as an actor. “It’s been my life for six years. Professionally, I grew as an actor, I’ve learned so much being surrounded by such amazing talent.” She added, “I just learned so many things, not just from the actor perspective, but the writing perspective, like how to keep a show together, how to run a show. I was a student my entire time being there, and I walked out a better actor and a better person. And I’m excited to see what’s next for me.”