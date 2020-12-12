CelebSpotting: Megan Thee Stallion, Angela Bassett, Xscape, the Celebrity Linkup That Has Fans Gushing, and More

As the last few weeks of 2020 pass us by, our favorite celebrities are still making the most of them by venturing out for work and for fun.
A Very Mariah Special
Mariah Carey takes the stage for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” that aired on Dec. 4 on Apple TV+.
Boss Babes
Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, and La La Anthony take a photo together for Vanessa’s daughter’s fourth birthday. They celebrated Bianka’s day with a Cinderella-themed party full of close friends and family.
Cardi the Cowgirl
Cardi B dresses the part to visit a ranch and say hello to some horses.
A Safe Show
Xscape poses on the field of the empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after singing the national anthem for the New Orleans Saints versus Atlanta Falcons game on Dec. 6.
Dolphin Watching
Megan Thee Stallion does some dolphin watching to celebrate her friend Jaela’s birthday after wrapping up a photo shoot.
Stuntman
Kevin Hart does one of his stunts while filming “Man From Toronto” for its release in 2021.
Morning Stretch
Angela Simmons performs a stretch from her Built Not Bought workout program.
Box Seats
Malaysia Pargo snaps a picture with a family member at the Errol Spence versus Danny Garcia boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 6.
Family Time
Angela Bassett takes her twins Bronwyn and Slater to enjoy a wonderful day at Epcot in Orlando, Florida.
Vroom Vroom
Safaree shows off his new Honda Crf Dirt Bike from Priority 1 Powersports.