#CelebSpotting: Megan Thee Stallion, Angela Bassett, Xscape, the Celebrity Linkup That Has Fans Gushing, and More

As the last few weeks of 2020 pass us by, our favorite celebrities are still making the most of them by venturing out for work and for fun.

A Very Mariah Special

Mariah Carey takes the stage for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” that aired on Dec. 4 on Apple TV+.

Mariah Carey’s Instagram (@mariahcarey)

Boss Babes

Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, and La La Anthony take a photo together for Vanessa’s daughter’s fourth birthday. They celebrated Bianka’s day with a Cinderella-themed party full of close friends and family.

La La’s Instagram (@lala)

Cardi the Cowgirl

Cardi B dresses the part to visit a ranch and say hello to some horses.

Cardi B’s Instagram (@iamcardib)

A Safe Show

Xscape poses on the field of the empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after singing the national anthem for the New Orleans Saints versus Atlanta Falcons game on Dec. 6.

Tiny Harris’ Instagram (@majorgirl)

Dolphin Watching

Megan Thee Stallion does some dolphin watching to celebrate her friend Jaela’s birthday after wrapping up a photo shoot.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Stuntman

Kevin Hart does one of his stunts while filming “Man From Toronto” for its release in 2021.

Kevin Hart’s Instagram (@kevinhart4real)

Morning Stretch

Angela Simmons performs a stretch from her Built Not Bought workout program.

Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons)

Box Seats

Malaysia Pargo snaps a picture with a family member at the Errol Spence versus Danny Garcia boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 6.

Malaysia Pargo’s Instagram (@malaysiainthecity)

Family Time

Angela Bassett takes her twins Bronwyn and Slater to enjoy a wonderful day at Epcot in Orlando, Florida.

Angela Bassett’s Instagram (@im.angelabassett)

Vroom Vroom

Safaree shows off his new Honda Crf Dirt Bike from Priority 1 Powersports.

Safaree’s Instagram (@safaree)

