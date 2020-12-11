‘I Never Wear a Mask, Ever:’ Two Trump Supporters Insist They Don’t Have the ‘Vibrational Frequency’ to be Infected with COVID-19

Two of President Donald Trump’s supporters told an interviewer they were not worried about being infected with COVID-19 and gave an unusual explanation to justify why they don’t wear masks.

Jason Selvig, one half of the comedy duo The Good Liars, interviewed two women dressed in campaign paraphernalia. The video was posted on the comedians’ Twitter page on Tuesday. The interviewer was wearing a face mask, but the two women were not. When asked why they did not cover their faces, the women gave an interesting answer.

Two Trump supporters brag about not wearing face masks and claim they don’t have the ‘vibrational frequency’ to be infected with COVID-19. (Photo: Screenshot/The Good Liars/Twitter)

“We don’t have the vibrational frequency to host that virus,” one woman said.

“And I taught her that,” the other interjected.

“So, if you don’t have that vibrational frequency right here, you’re not going to get it,” she continued.

It is unclear how the women came to that conclusion about the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 infections typically occur following “exposure to respiratory droplets when a person is in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.”

Masks help prevent respiratory droplets from being shared from person to person.

Despite this easily accessible information, the women were adamant about their refusal to wear masks.

“Do you know everything in this universe vibrates and is alive? There is life with that. That’s what I’m talking about,” one of the women explained.

“I don’t put life into COVID,” the other stated. “I’m not gonna wear a mask. I never wear a mask, ever.”

The interview went viral on Twitter, where it was viewed over 600,000 times. Selvig and his comedic partner, Davram Stiefler, built their brand off “pulling off high-stakes pranks on public figures for years including the president of the United States, Donald Trump,” according to their Patreon page.

“Why are people so dumb? Honestly? I’m HONESTLY asking,” asked one viewer. “Do they try to be ignorant? Do they want to be fools? How does one dumb down to this extent? How can one attain this level of stupidity and still function in society?”

“There’s a difference between stupidity & ignorance. Stupidity is usually just a lack of education,” wrote another. “Ignorance is the blatant disregard of basic facts in exchange for embracing your own selfish, imaginary reality.”

“The GOP not only dummied’ the population up by their assault on the education system but, managed to get most people to not give a sh-t,” offered another tweeter. “As a result, these people are (were) running the country.”



