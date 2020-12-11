‘Glue the Hair Back on Please’: Fans Are Not Feeling Romeo Miller’s New Shaven Look

Romeo Miller‘s newly shaven face caused an uproar among fans on Dec. 9 after the “Back On” rapper shared on his Instagram Story he was removing his signature beard for an upcoming movie role.

In the clip captioned “No more beard gang for this next movie role,” Miller didn’t disclose any additional details about the film. However, he did mention the physical change was worth it because the movie “will have an amazing impact on the world.” Many fans criticized the star’s new look.

Romeo Miller posts Instagram video. @romeomiller/Instagram

“Glue the hair back on please🥴”

“Ima need Romeo to remember he ain’t Lil Romeo no more. Bring back the beard Sir.

“Push the back button”

“He look 👀 better with the facial hair 🗣 In a real life situation.”

Photos: @romeomiller/Instagram

Those who presumably bypassed Miller’s Instagram Story disclosing he was changing his look for a current project insinuated that his new girlfriend, Drew Sangster, was the reason behind the big shave. One jokingly suggested that the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star needs to cut her loose. “The new GF approved of this?! lol uh uh let her go 😂😂😂😂.”

Another agreed and assumed Sangster told him to cut it. “So he finds a girl n she tells him to cut the beard aht aht get rid of her Rome.” An Instagram user stated they aren’t concerned about his new look because he’s taken. “Welp he has a woman now so this is none of my concern 😂🤷🏾‍♀️.”

The “Honey” star revealed he was officially off the market on Nov. 27 when he uploaded a photo of the pair spending the Thanksgiving holiday together. The following week Miller opened up about his relationship on “The Mix.”

The rapper claimed that before entering this union he would ask God for clear signs and a woman who would go out of her way to show she is interested in him. He went on to say Sangster sent him simple things since the pandemic began, which confirmed that she was everything he was searching for.

“But after sending me a book to read each month during the pandemic, a handwritten letter of 138 reasons why I’m happy I simply met you and that Thanksgiving invite, I think that was pretty clear that was my sign.”