‘Boy Looking Like Simon Phoenix’: Dwyane Wade’s Neon Green Hairstyle Goes Viral After Someone Crops Serena Williams in Photo

During a year of unpredictable events, the internet has found solace in turning almost anything into a meme. From adding large hoop earrings and long press-on nails to the COVID-19 cell image, folks online have deemed anything and anyone is fair game.

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is now the latest celebrity to fall victim to social media’s favorite pastime.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the former Miami Heat player’s neon green hairstyle went viral after someone on the internet edited tennis superstar Serena Williams behind Wade’s head, holding a tennis racket as if to hit the former ballplayer’s head into another lifetime.

Wade, who’s no stranger to being memed by fans on social media, shared the post on his Instagram page along with four crying while laughing emojis. “Who did this ????? @serenawilliams,” the athlete questioned. The photo garnered over 741,000 likes from fans who were in stitches over the snap.

Former teammate LeBron James was spotted in the comments section, leaving a slew of crying while laughing emojis and one tennis ball emoji. “The eye line tho is spot on 🤦🏾‍♂️😂,” actor Michael B. Jordan wrote.

Co-star of the post Serena Williams commented, “Honestly I thought it was a tennis ball 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️.” Wow. Sometimes it really be your own people.

The hilarious picture, sure enough, made its way over to Twitter, where users of the platform had a field day. “Game. Set. Match,” one Twitter user commented.

Another person referenced the 1993 comedy “The Meteor Man” writing, “Man is he the head of the golden lords now ??”

“Boy round here looking like Simon Phoenix,” another wrote.

The original photo featured Wade looking dapper in a green and grey designer Vivienne Westwood robe and black boots alongside his 2-year-old daughter Kaavia “Shady Baby” James. The toddler looked too cute for words in an adorable holiday-inspired outfit featuring a red sweater and a rose-printed black skirt. The baby fashionista finished her look off with red winter boots and a red purse.

Fans jokingly wrote that, by the look on her face, Wade’s outfit wasn’t hitting the mark for their favorite shady baby, including ballplayer Udonis Haslem who wrote, “She’s upset you making her go out with u looking like that.” He added, “Now she knows my life for the last 20yrs….😂😭🤣.”