‘PJs with Timbs on Y’all So New York’: Fans Swoon Over Angela Simmons and Son SJ In Matching Christmas Onesies

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Simmons household.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Angela Simmons shared a series of adorable posts of herself and her son Sutton Joseph Tennyson with her 6.8 million Instagram followers. The mommy-son duo were sporting matching navy-and-white Christmas-patterned onesies. The two completed their holiday look with matching Timberland boots. “Mama Bear And Her Cub❤️💫,” the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star captioned the heartwarming post.

Angela Simmons and son SJ. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

The two appeared to be getting into the holiday spirit with a series of holiday activities as the 33-year-old shared several other short clips of the 4-year-old meeting both Santa and the Grinch at a Christmas workshop. In another post, Sutton looked to be enjoying himself as he was playing with a hammer while the Grinch joked around with Santa.

Fans gushed over the overload of cuteness, including one user who wrote, “Kid has a cool momma 🤜🏾🤛🏾momma has a cool kid.” Another person jokingly commented, “PJs with Timbs on y’all so New York.”

“Mama bear is not playing bout her cubb!!😍😍❤️❤️😩 Them first two slides tells it all!!” a another IG user said.

Others joked about how unimpressed Sutton looked while hanging out with the Grinch and Santa, including one online user who wrote, “🤣🤣🤣 his facial expressions… he was not feeling them lol.”

“His facial expression is like dis cannot be real- yawns. Gives you the look like is this over yet😒🙄🤣,” another wrote.

Angela welcomed her son on Sept. 22, 2016, just one month before his expected October arrival. He is her only child. She shared Sutton with her late ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson. The businessman was tragically shot and killed in Atlanta in November 2018. He and Angela were not together at the time of his death.

Following his death, Angela shared a heartfelt tribute on social media promising to “hold SJ down in every way I promise.” The reality star has appeared to be keeping her word. She routinely gives her fans updates on Sutton, sharing photos of various outings and even hilarious TikTok moments.