Jamie Foxx Reveals His Family Is Going Through ‘Unimaginable Hardships,’ Praises Sister for Showing Strength

Jamie Foxx opened up about the challenges he and his family are facing following the death of his younger sister.

On Dec. 7, Foxx took to Instagram for an emotional message in which the actor disclosed that he and his family have been “hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic,” as the family continues to grieve the death of his sister DeOndra Dixon. She passed away on Oct. 19 at the age of 36.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Jamie Foxx attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

A photo of another of Foxx’s other sisters, Deidra Dixon, graced the post. Foxx praised Deidra for exhibiting grace and strength during these emotionally challenging days for the family.

“I would like to give a beautiful shout out to this young lady,” he wrote. “This is my sister Deidra … over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… I’ve also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic.”

The actor expressed that while “the pain has been excruciating for all of us,” his sister “has held us together with her love and her wisdom.”

Jamie Foxx shouts out his sister Deidre Dixon. @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

“When I say I love her to the moon and back it’s not enough,” Foxx said. “… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now… @frequency11 is her IG if you would like to give her a shout #sister and she is beautiful in this picture by the way.”

After DeOndra Dixon’s passing, Foxx also composed a touching Instagram post in memory of his late sister, accompanied by a succession of family photos commemorating her life.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light,” Foxx wrote.

Jamie Foxx and recently deceased sister DeOndra Dixon. @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

DeOndra was appointed as a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. She participated in the Special Olympics for almost over a decade and desired to be a professional dancer, according to the Foundation’s website.

Foxx recalled happier times with his sister, whom he described as flourishing and full of life. “Tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…”

He closed the tribute with an affecting statement in remembrance of his loved one. “Deondra you have left a hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love.”

Foxx announced last month that he would be launching The DeOndra Dixon Fund in partnership with Global Down Syndrome Foundation co-founder Michelle Sie Whitten according to People.