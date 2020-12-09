Cardi B Sends A Kind Message to a Young Girl Suffering from Cancer

Cardi B posted a heartfelt message on Monday, Dec. 7, to a special fan she discovered is battling brain cancer.

The rapper took to her Instagram to share the story of a young girl named Lyric Chanel, whose positivity and resilience was a force of nature that touched many people, including the Grammy Award winner.

Cardi B. Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram

Lyric, who has anaplastic ependymoma, often posts videos of herself cheerfully dancing despite her illness.

“I’ve been flying and Im checking some DMs a couple people have already sent me this DM about this girl, a very strong girl named lyric,” Cardi said in her Instagram Story. “She’s from Houston and she has cancer and she had about four times brain surgery.”

Cardi revealed that she was “a little bit emotional” upon discovering the details of Lyric’s health battle. However, she said viewing Lyric’s joyful Instagram posts gave her a sense of perspective about her own life’s difficulties and encouragement to stay strong.

“I have a big smile on my face to see how funny you are, how pretty you are, how you put your outfits together, how you do your nails while you’re fighting [cancer],” she shared. “I be thinking I be havin’ it tough and other people probably think that they having it tough. […] It definitely motivates me to whatever I’m going through and I hope that people look at your page and get motivated.”

Lyric Chanel. Photo: @yhung.chanel_/Instagram

The star also specifically acknowledged Lyric’s parents, and praised them for all of the love and support they appear to provide their daughter. “It is so heartbreaking watching the last video on your page and as a mother I wouldn’t know what to do. I commend you so much. It is so tough being a parent and I can only imagine.”

Cardi ended by expressing her affection and admiration of Lyric and her family. “I’m totally in love with you guys and I’m gonna pray for your daughter and pray for your family.”

She added, “I know I just saw your pic but I feel like I love you guys, I love Lyric, and just praying for you guys. Hold on, hold on. The world loves you.”

Cardi B is not the only famous face that has publicly showered Lyric with love and support. On Sept. 26, Lyric posted about a thoughtful arrangement of white flowers she received from Beyoncé, which included a kind note from the star.

Lyric received the gift days after posting a few clips of herself singing along to Beyoncé’s song ″Love On Top.″ In her message, Beyoncé remarked on how moved she was by the video.

″ ’Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near,’ ″ Beyoncé quoted the song’s lyrics in the note. She continued, ″I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

Lyric’s family noted in the post’s caption, ″When the Queen Bey sends you flowers…thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you.”

On Wednesday, Lyric’s family shouted out Beyonce during a prayer call for Lyric, with the hashtag #PRAYERS4LYRIC: “Thank you @Beyoncé for all you are doing for us! Lyric LOVES YOU!”