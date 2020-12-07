‘I Just Feel So Empowered’: Willow Smith Talks Wearing Lingerie for the First Time at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Willow Smith says she’s feeling good after wearing lingerie for the first time in a fashion show for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line earlier this year.

The topic of the Dec. 1 episode of “Red Table Talk” was “transformations,” and Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and Jada’s mom Adrianne Barfield-Jones opened up the show discussing 2020 coming to a close.

Rihanna and Willow Smith. @willowsmith/Instagram

Jada summed up her feelings about closing out this year with statements like “Amen” and “about damn time,” with her mother agreeing and adding her own thoughts that “it has been a terrible, terrible time.”

Jada later turned to her daughter, telling her that she came into her womanhood in 2020 and shared that transformation with the world when she did her “Fenty strut,” as Jada called it.

The 20-year-old Willow admitted that the nerves kicked in at the show after walking into the dressing room and seeing the models dancing and sweating in their lingerie. She said, “As soon as I got in there, I was like, ‘Oh god, maybe I can’t handle this. Maybe this is not my place.’ That comes from my insecurity. But, you know, I put on the clothes, and I looked at myself and I said, ‘You’re gonna go out there and vibe it out.'”

Jada recalled Willow FaceTiming her during her fitting to show her what piece she would be wearing. After seeing the outfit, she praised her daughter with a “Yes, let them have it, Willow!”

Willow even confessed that wearing lingerie at the fashion show was her first time wearing lingerie at all and that she did that “in front of the whole world.” She said, “I just felt so empowered.”

The 20-year-old says she will continue to strive to “get more confident” and get “more comfortable in my skin.”

Before switching back to the topic and diving into the rest of the show, the “Set It Off” star told her daughter, “I’m just proud of the young woman you’re becoming.”

The “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2,” which premiered on Amazon Prime on Oct. 2, had guests appearances from celebrities like Normani, Indya Moore, Big Sean, Laura Harrier, and more who strutted their stuff in the Fenty apparel.