‘My Goodness’: Phaedra Parks Sits Pretty In Curve-Hugging Dress While ‘California Dreaming’

Phaedra Parks has traded in the current chill that’s running through the ATL for the warm California sun, and fans aren’t mad at it!

The celebrity lawyer posed in a hanging wicker chair while wearing a tight black mini and peering mischievously over her studded sunglasses. The image’s vibe is so Cali that all that’s missing is a palm tree, and Parks looks thrilled to be “#california dreaming,” as mentioned in her caption.

Phaedra Parks. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Phaedra’s boo Medina Islam resides in Los Angeles, so while she didn’t give any clues about her reason for the trip, it’s likely she hopped on a flight to spend some quarantine time with her man. Fans were beginning to question whether or not the two were still going strong, since they hadn’t been spotted together in months, recently noting his absence at the reality TV star’s swanky 47th birthday party.

Relationship status withstanding, Phaedra’s followers agreed that the sunshine and warm weather are working for the businesswoman.

“It’s the smile for me! 🔥🔥 Looking good babes! Don’t hurt em! 😂,” laughed one fan.

“My goodness … look at you 👀❤️,” a second wrote.

“& beauty was her name ✍🏽 @phaedraparks 🖤,” a third fan agreed.

“The Epitome of simplistic beauty,” noted a fourth.

“Baby I been watching RHOA reruns and I misss yoooouuu!!!! #BringPhaedraBack,” exclaimed a fifth.

Seeing Ms. Parks glowing and happy may have made some fans nostalgic about the days they could keep up with her on a weekly basis during her time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but the former peach holder has made it clear that she has no intention of returning to the cast anytime soon.

“Right now, I’m finding love,” Phaedra told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in July when asked about the chances of an “RHOA” return. “I’m really in a wonderful place. I’m happy. I want to love, love, not fight for love. I’m in a great place. I’m always happy for those years I spent [on the show], but everybody has to grow.”

Parks has been in a relationship with boyfriend Medina Islam since 2019.