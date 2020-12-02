‘Your Purse is Telling on You’: Alexis Skyy’s Skin-Tight Outfit Derails When Fans Say Pic is Photoshopped

Alexis Skyy is showing off her frame in her latest fashion ‘fit. On Nov. 30, she posted a photo on Instagram of her standing in a hallway with a white skin-tight jumpsuit on that had holes cut out on the entire piece. With the sexy fit, she added a pair of black heels and a red purse.

She captioned the photo, “I got that sh-t you craving.”

Alexis Skyy. Photo: @alexisskyy_

Besides receiving heart eye emojis, Skyy also received several comments from people, including “Beautiful,” “Gorgeous” and “The cutest.”

Another fan called her “The coldest,” while someone else commented that she looked “Bomb asf babe.”

Alexis Skyy. Photo: @alexisskyy_

However, Skyy’s photos were criticized by a few, after some people accused her of editing the first picture. Skeptical fans noticed one of the straps on Skyy’s purse appeared to be warped instead of straight.

One fan pointed it out by saying, “Lol Lexi…u can see the dent/bend on the pocket book strap where u use an app to contour/edit your waist😂😂😂i dunno why u gotta do that when ur waist is already small…u already shape good..if u know you’re gonna wanna contour ur waist, refrain from taking pics with hanging strap bag and be mindful of ur background hun.”

Someone else typed, “I love u but your photoshop be HORRIBLE 🤦🏽‍♀️ your purse is telling on you look at the strap and the wood lines on the wall why do u do that your BEAUTIFUL.”

But despite people catching the edits in the picture, there were plenty of others who seemingly couldn’t care less about the alteration.

Stunned by her figure, there were a few fans that took to the comments to rave about it.

One person said, “Body like benz, while another one said, “you are literally perfect.”

A third fan commented about the holes on her jumpsuit. He said, “I love to play connect the dots on that body.”