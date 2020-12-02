‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Shares Cropped Photo About Loyalty, Fans Question ‘Who Done Did What Now?’

Ceaser Emanuel has had his fair share of feuds with his fellow “Black Ink Crew” associates. The tattoo boss is known for throwing subs at his enemies via his social media platforms, and his recent post hints at yet another friend turned foe.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the 41 year old took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his cousin Teddy Ruks, who appears alongside Ceaser in the popular VH1 reality show. The image also featured the right foot of another person who was seemingly purposely cropped from the snap. “LOYALTY is not about who acts TRUE TO YOUR FACE,” Ceaser captioned the picture. He added, “It’s about who remains TRUE BEHIND YOUR BACK 💯 #mybrotherskeeper #loyaltyoverroyalty #blackink.”

(L-R) Ceaser Emanuel and Teddy Ruks. @ceaserblackinkl/Instagram

Ceaser’s post sparked a lot of discussion among his fans in the comments section. Many folks wondered who was the mystery person cropped from the photo and, of course, to whom the caption was referring.

One user commented, “THIS The Pic I was expecting the other day Bro.” They added, “You gotta be stopped. 😩.” Ceaser replied to the person, saying, “you know me…a message in every caption and we both know who I am talking about, that’s why he is cropped out.” He added, ” Ain’t no loyalty in that n-gga 💯.”

Another person wrote, “Drop a name bro the world wanna know who u talking bout foo?.” “Who done did what now? Y’all have more beef than females. 😂🤦🏾‍♀️,” a third wrote.

The majority of Ceaser’s former co-stars, including Puma, O’Sh-t, and Walter, were all suggested by fans as the likely recipient of the shady post. However, the reality star did not reply to anyone’s inquiry as to who it is.

The last time Ceaser had his comments section buzzing, it was to the tune of a shady post highly suspected to be directed at former friend Ryan Henry.

The New York and Chicago tattoo bosses had a falling out after rumors sparked that Ryan had slept with Ceaser’s ex-girlfriend and former brand ambassador Miss Kitty. Though both parties denied the claims, that didn’t stop Ceaser from letting his feelings be heard.

At the time, Ceaser shared a memo that read, “Better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back.” He continued his rant in the caption, writing, “It’s too many so-called REAL N.I.G.G.A.Z. that will betray their people for P–SY, MONEY AND CLOUT,” he wrote. “You’ll are REAL B–CHES and We are not the same💯 A real Boss put their people in position to WIN & their are fake Bosses that step on their people just to get ahead #ceaserblackink.”