‘She Knew Exactly What U Said’: Safaree Samuels Elicits Hilarious Reaction from 9-Month-Old Daughter After Asking Her This Questions

Safaree Samuels‘ baby girl Safire is already starting to pick up traits from her daddy, namely his hesitation to lend money.

The 39-year-old rapper jokingly asked the adorable 9-month-old, “Yo, let me borrow $20 until tomorrow?” to which she hilariously responded with a sharp head turn and shocked look.

“Like father like daughter… we both do the same thing if you ask us for money,” Safaree captioned the video. “Who you talking to Willis??! 😂😂 @safiremajesty”

He followed up the cute video with the meme that inspired the re-enactment, a scene from a “Planet of the Apes” series film with a voiceover dubbed with the same question Safaree posed to his infant daughter.

Safaree stopped “hiding the world” from Safire on the Nov. 6 premiere of his music video for single “Credit” in which she had a cameo. Decked out daddy-daughter black-and-white fur coats, the reality TV star shared a message in honor of his firstborn child. “Safaree x Safire ! GIRL DAD ♥️ I wasn’t hiding you from the world I was hiding the world from you,” he wrote. “Thank you for being in my video and not charging me.”

Fans got a kick out of the infant’s reaction to her dad’s question and dropped over 60,900 likes on the post.

“The way she turned her head 😂😂😂😂,” laughed one commenter.

“She makes all the right faces right on point 💕💕💕💕,” gushed a second.

“🤣🤣 This is toooooo cute 😍😍 baby girl is like get out of my face daddy 🤣🤣,” a third joked.

“Lol the way she swung her head! 😂,” noted a fourth.

“Yoo she knew exactly what u said🤣🤣🤣,” a fifth remarked.

Safire Majesty Samuels was born Feb. 2 and is Safaree and reality TV star Erica Mena‘s first child together. Mena is also the mother to 13-year-old King Conde from a previous relationship.