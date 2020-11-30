‘I Love How You Love’: Russell Wilson Showers Ciara with Praise After She Prepared a Beautiful Spread For His 32nd Birthday

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrated his 32nd birthday in a big way on Nov. 28 thanks to his wife Ciara who put on a lavish dinner for the pair at home.

The birthday boy thanked the singer in an Instagram video for his meal, which included tuna on crispy rice, and oysters — both from his favorite restaurant, Canlis — as Snoh Aalegra’s 2019 hit song “I Want You Around” blared in the background. In the caption, Russell expressed how grateful he was for his wife. He wrote, “An early bday for me at home, but every day feels like I’m brand new because of you. I love you forever baby! @Ciara 🙏🏾❤️” Fans doted over the couple’s love while wishing the quarterback a happy birthday.

“It’s the love☺ the food😋 the beauty😍 the vibes✔ just everything for me!💯 Happy birthday 👑 Russ!. Enjoy!.💙”

“You two are goals. ❤️”

“Such a Beautiful couple full of love it shines right through.”

“Y’all really do it for me 😩😍😍😍😍Your relationship is one that gives hope to many others for a TRUE LOVE EXPERIENCE! 💯 PRAISE THE LORD💕👻👍.”

“You guys are literally THE CUTEST!!!”

Hours later, the mother of three uploaded her own post of the couple partaking in the birthday festivities. The “Level Up” singer wished her husband a happy birthday in the clip while describing how less “dramatic” their age difference is. “Happy birthday. I’m finally, well actually when you turned 30; you came into the 30 world with me. But now it feels a little less dramatic, cause you know. I’m a cougar,” she said as Russell intervened and clarified that Ciara is older than him. The 32-year-old also complimented his wife, saying that she looks “better” and “younger” than him despite the three-year age difference.

She captioned the Nov. 29 post: “Anything for YOU Birthday Boy 🥰 Ain’t nothin’ I wouldn’t do for you! On this day and every day, it’s my wish for you to feel like the King you are! I love you so much! #HappyBirthday My Love @DangeRussWilson! #DinnerandMovie at home. One of our faves. #CougarforLife 😝.”

The “DangerTalk” host returned that love by responding, “My world is better because of you. I love how you love. You and our babies are my all. ❤️🙏🏾❤️”

Not surprisingly, Russell’s heartwarming comment was met with numerous responses from admirers. One person wrote, “you are such an amazing man, & you set such a great example of everything a man should embody. Ciara to me, does the same. I can tell she is a great mother and wife and just wonderful human being all around…”

Russell celebrated the singer’s 35th birthday back in October by penning her a loving message and treating her to a candlelit dinner.