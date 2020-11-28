‘JUST BAD OKKKKK’: Toni Braxton Stuns Her Fans With New Blond Hair

Toni Braxton is shutting it down on Instagram after debuting her ash-blond pixie cut. The singer posted the dashing photos on her page on Thanksgiving, and her fans were dazzled.

Braxton wore a sheer black top that she complemented with red lipstick and sunglasses in the post’s two snapshots. The first image depicted the singer seemingly gazing toward the horizon with the sunlight hitting her face, while in the second she held her shades in one hand and fixed a direct stare at the camera.

Toni Braxton. Photo: @tonibraxton/Instagram

The caption read: “They say blondes have more fun! I’ll let you know after Thanksgiving! Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy Holiday!”

The 53-year-old’s fans flocked to the comments to respond to her caption and compliment her new look.

One person replied, “cute please keep us informed.”

Another fan praised Braxton, writing, “JUST BAD OKKKKK!!!! MISS BRAXTON IS NOT SPARING OUT WIGS.”

Toni Braxton. Photo: @tonibraxton/Instagram

Two more fans said, “You look absolutely gorgeous Ms.Toni” and “Blonde Looks Pretty On You Happy Thanksgiving To You And Family!”

Braxton has never been shy about switching up her hairstyles and trying new looks, but she almost always reverts back to her signature low-cut hair.

In the early months of 2019, Braxton wore long jet-black wigs for a few months while she traveled and performed for her “As Long As I Live” tour. By August of that year the “Breathe Again” singer was asking her fans on Instagram if she should “go back to the short cut.”

Fans encouraged her to go ahead and big chop her hair once more and, a month later, in September, she revealed in a video on Instagram that she had granted her fans’ wishes.

The video shows the “Braxton Family Values” star lying in bed as she tells her followers that it is time to get up.

In the caption she wrote that she got a “fresh new cut” and wished her fans “HAPPY SUNday.”