#CelebSpotting: Sanaa Lathan Hiking, Tiffany Haddish Hosting Talk Show, Jennifer Hudson Performing on the Magnificent Mile and More

A lot of our favorite actors and actresses were very busy this week securing the bag at various gigs. Some were even spotted engaging in a bit of down time away from all the hard work.

The Holiday Season is Here

Jennifer Hudson takes a seat after her performance at the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival 2020 in Chicago.

Jennifer Hudson’s Instagram (@iamjhud)

Together Again

Will Smith and several cast members from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” finally meet again for the reunion show that aired on HBO Max.

Will Smith’s Instagram (@willsmith)

#Squad

Simone Biles spends game day hanging out with some other girls who are dating players on the Houston Texans football team.

Simone Biles’ Instagram (@simonebiles)

Strike a Pose

Sanaa Lathan takes in the landscape while on a hike with her family at Whitewater Preserve in California.

Sanaa Lathan’s Instagram (@sanaalathan)

The Hostess With the Mostest

Taraji P. Henson gets ready to make her entrance on the red carpet of the 2020 American Music Awards.

Taraji P. Henson’s Instagram (@tarajiphenson)

Guest Host

Tiffany Haddish fills in for Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” joining the list of other celebrities who’ve also served as guest hosts: Sarah Silverman, Howie Mandel and Jennifer Aniston.

Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram (@tiffanyhaddish)

The Mentors

John Legend and Usher get ready for another night of knockouts on NBC’s “The Voice.”

John Legend’s Instagram (@johnlegend)

Mommy-Daughter Day

Tiny Harris matches her youngest daughter Heiress, with the two wearing camouflage outfits.

Tiny Harris’ Instagram (@majorgirl)

Back On Set

Tami Roman and her castmates snap a photo on set for season two of “Truth Be Told.”

Tami Roman Youngblood’s Instagram (@tamiroman)

Fit In Her 50s

Halle Berry throws a kick with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas as part of her self-defense series.

Halle Berry’s Instagram (@halleberry)

