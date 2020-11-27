CelebSpotting: Sanaa Lathan Hiking, Tiffany Haddish Hosting Talk Show, Jennifer Hudson Performing on the Magnificent Mile and More

A lot of our favorite actors and actresses were very busy this week securing the bag at various gigs. Some were even spotted engaging in a bit of down time away from all the hard work.
The Holiday Season is Here
Jennifer Hudson takes a seat after her performance at the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival 2020 in Chicago.
Together Again
Will Smith and several cast members from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” finally meet again for the reunion show that aired on HBO Max.
#Squad
Simone Biles spends game day hanging out with some other girls who are dating players on the Houston Texans football team.
Strike a Pose
Sanaa Lathan takes in the landscape while on a hike with her family at Whitewater Preserve in California.
The Hostess With the Mostest
Taraji P. Henson gets ready to make her entrance on the red carpet of the 2020 American Music Awards.
Guest Host
Tiffany Haddish fills in for Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” joining the list of other celebrities who’ve also served as guest hosts: Sarah Silverman, Howie Mandel and Jennifer Aniston.
The Mentors
John Legend and Usher get ready for another night of knockouts on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Mommy-Daughter Day
Tiny Harris matches her youngest daughter Heiress, with the two wearing camouflage outfits.
Back On Set
Tami Roman and her castmates snap a photo on set for season two of “Truth Be Told.”
Fit In Her 50s
Halle Berry throws a kick with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas as part of her self-defense series.