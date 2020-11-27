CelebSpotting: Sanaa Lathan Hiking, Tiffany Haddish Hosting Talk Show, Jennifer Hudson Performing on the Magnificent Mile and More

A lot of our favorite actors and actresses were very busy this week securing the bag at various gigs. Some were even spotted engaging in a bit of down time away from all the hard work.

The Holiday Season is Here Jennifer Hudson takes a seat after her performance at the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival 2020 in Chicago. Jennifer Hudson’s Instagram (@iamjhud) Together Again Will Smith and several cast members from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” finally meet again for the reunion show that aired on HBO Max. Will Smith’s Instagram (@willsmith) #Squad Simone Biles spends game day hanging out with some other girls who are dating players on the Houston Texans football team. Simone Biles’ Instagram (@simonebiles) Strike a Pose Sanaa Lathan takes in the landscape while on a hike with her family at Whitewater Preserve in California. Sanaa Lathan’s Instagram (@sanaalathan) The Hostess With the Mostest Taraji P. Henson gets ready to make her entrance on the red carpet of the 2020 American Music Awards. Taraji P. Henson’s Instagram (@tarajiphenson) Guest Host Tiffany Haddish fills in for Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” joining the list of other celebrities who’ve also served as guest hosts: Sarah Silverman, Howie Mandel and Jennifer Aniston. Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram (@tiffanyhaddish) The Mentors John Legend and Usher get ready for another night of knockouts on NBC’s “The Voice.” John Legend’s Instagram (@johnlegend) Mommy-Daughter Day Tiny Harris matches her youngest daughter Heiress, with the two wearing camouflage outfits. Tiny Harris’ Instagram (@majorgirl) Back On Set Tami Roman and her castmates snap a photo on set for season two of “Truth Be Told.” Tami Roman Youngblood’s Instagram (@tamiroman) Fit In Her 50s Halle Berry throws a kick with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas as part of her self-defense series. Halle Berry’s Instagram (@halleberry)