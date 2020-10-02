‘Natural Body Winning’: Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Bikini Body and the Internet Goes Ham

Angela Simmons just dropped a breathtaking photo of herself sporting a tiny bikini and fans want to know if the body comes with it!

In a recent photo, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” reality star, 33, is seen posing in front of the camera, with her chiseled abs, toned stomach, cleavage and killer legs showing. She donned a black abstract-print bikini that also showcased all of her natural curves.

The reflection of the beach and the ocean’s crystal blue water showed up behind her as she posed on a balcony. Her wavy tendrils seemingly blew in the wind as she looked away from the camera.

Angela Simmons flaunts curves in a bikini. @angelasimmons/Instagram

A body-positive Simmons offered her Instagram followers a few words of encouragement about loving their bodies.

“I’m only one week in !!! I’m rebuilding my body , mind and soul.,” she wrote. “Built Not Bought is a mind set. Any goal we want we can achieve. I’ve had a constant battle of insecurities growing up. But at some point we must own our flaws. Love them , and grow past them.”

She added the hashtags ” #BuiltNotBought #LovingYourself #SelfCare.’

Her fans and supporters showered her post with love. One of Simmons’ admirers wrote, “Natural body winning 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

A second added, “Love it! Wishing you the very best in your journey! ❤️”

“Natural bodies matter 😍😍😍,” someone else said. “Those abs though – go ahead girl 👊🏽”

One IG user quipped, “Well can I have this body?! I wish you well😘👍🏾💜💜.”

Simmons is all about self-love and embracing her flaws.

The mother of one struggled with body image issues when she was a teenager and apparently learned how to love her imperfections over time. In August, she shared a critical message on confidence, while inspiring many of her fans.

Angela Simmons @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Built Not Bought 💪🏽 ‘A strong woman is 100% herself, 100% of the time. ‘The strongest actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could,’ ” Simmons wrote.

“Embracing natural curves can becoming challenging in a world that strives to see perfection. But why is it that the imperfect is not just perfect ? I have fell in love with every inch of my skin over the last few years of my life. …Do what will make you happy in the long run. If it is surgery .. Do it! But just make sure it’s for you. And make sure you LOVE the skin you are in. Flaws and All. I am In Love”