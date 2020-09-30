‘That Body Will Not Last Forever’: Fans Call Out Alexis Skyy for Always Showing Her ‘Bump’

“Love & Hip Hop” reality diva Alexis Skyy lets it all hang out in a recent post that is quite suggestive.

The 26-year-old beauty bar owner did a seductive walk while enjoying a night out on the town in Huntsville, Alabama.

Skyy rocked a see-through nude bodysuit with a nude thong. She completed the look with white heels and a curly ponytail.

Skyy garnered over 400,000 views on the Friday post and received tons of compliments on her physique from her followers. But while she felt quite sensual, some followers in the comments section were not here for the post.

“Love & Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy flaunts backside in a new video. @AlexisSkyy_/Instagram

Many — seemingly unfamiliar with Skyy’s oeuvre — criticized her for her revealing outfit on the grounds that she’s a mother to a toddler, with some speculating that she’s had surgical enhancement on her buns.

“Aren’t you a mother .. 🤔.”

“No offense, but you’d be so bombed if you wore less revealing clothes.”

“That body will not last forever, girl. You better find another career path.”

“That outfit would look better on a normal body woman without all the plastic. Cute outfit!”

“It doesn’t look right; need to gain a few pounds in them legs.”

“What does that do @AlexisSkyy_ wit a fake bootie! Wit a song like that! !????

This isn’t the first time that Skyy has received significant backlash for her suggestive posts.

Last week, Skyy uploaded a video of herself as she did another sexy walk in a one-piece gold swimsuit, exposing her butterfly and patterned tattoos on her cheeks.

Skyy then bent over for more exposure and sat down on a bench on a patio. She suggestively held her chest and slightly touched herself. Skyy was enjoying herself in what looked like a vacation post.

“Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah. We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah,” Skyy captioned the video. Skyy pulled the line from Drake and DJ Khaled’s track “Greece.”

Skyy gained over 645,000 views and, again, tons of criticism.

“At this point, you must be running out of options😂 nothing else to offer, sweetie???🤦🏾‍♀️,” one user wrote to her.

She did not respond to any of the trolling.

While it’s unclear whether Skyy has received a surgical enhancement on her backside or has “nothing else to offer,” she seems to be unbothered and continuing to post her seductive photos and videos.