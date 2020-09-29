WorldAfroDay: Celebrating All the Famous Kinks, Coils and Curls That Hit the Timeline

Michelle De Leon decided she wanted to create World Afro Day after her daughter made her realize she wanted every child of African descent to love their natural hair. On Sept. 15, 2016, Alabama passed a law allowing for companies to discriminate against people with dreadlocks. In retaliation, De Leon held the first World Afro Day on that day the following year. Since then, it has become a global phenomenon celebrating black hair. We love any excuse to highlight the beauty of these natural hair queens!

Kerry Washington gave us this stunning photo for World Afro Day with hers on full display. Kerry Washington’s Instagram (@kerrywashington) Viola Davis gives all thanks to her hairstylist Jamika Wilson for always taking care of her natural hair flawlessly. Viola Davis’ Instagram (@violadavis) Sanaa Lathan celebrates the holiday with a picture of her short cut. Sanaa Lathan’s Instagram (@sanaalathan) Jennifer Hudson rocks her natural curls next to her Aretha Franklin tribute wall. Jennifer Hudson’s Instagram (@iamjhud) Yvette Nicole Brown posts a throwback photo of her kinks and coils in honor of World Afro Day. Yvette Nicole Brown’s Instagram (@yvettenicolebrown) Gabrielle Union rocks some beautiful curls for a photo shoot. Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion) Tracee Ellis Ross says happy birthday to her hair care line Pattern Beauty. Tracee Ellis Ross’s Instagram (@traceeellisross) Tia Mowry and her brother Tahj Mowry take a selfie showing off their beautiful afros. Tia Mowry’s Instagram (@tiamowry) Cynthia Bailey posts a photo in one of her iconic afro wigs to celebrate World Afro Day. Cynthia Bailey’s Instagram (@cynthiabailey) Amanda Seales flashes back with some gorgeous photos from “The Real” for World Afro Day. Amanda Seales’ Instagram (@amandaseales)