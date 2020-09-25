Stay Connected
Cynthia Bailey Strikes Wholesome Pose While Out with Kenya More, Other Celebs Spotted Out and About

Another week has passed and our favorite celebrities have again shown us their smiling faces at a variety of birthdays, vacations, events and Instagram photo shoots.

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton pack groceries for the Kandi Cares Foundation.

Kandi Burruss’ Instagram (@kandi)

Taraji P. Henson continues celebrating her 50th birthday.

Taraji P. Henson’s Instagram (@tarajiphenson)

Usher appears on a socially distant episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Usher’s Instagram (@usher)

Niecy Nash heads to a post-wedding brunch with some famous friends.

Niecy Nash’s Instagram (@niecynash1)

Malaysia Pargo enjoys Atlanta in style.

Malaysia Pargo’s Instagram (@malaysiainthecity)

LaLa Anthony heads out for a sporty photo shoot with her dog Seven.

LaLa Anthony’s Instagram (@lala)


Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore snap identical pictures of each other in front of a fountain.

Cynthia Bailey’s Instagram (@cynthiabailey)

Kenya Moore snapped an identical photo to Cynthia Bailey’s.

Kenya Moore’s Instagram (@thekenyamoore)

Reginae Carter is modelesque posing in front of her white jeep.

Reginae Carter’s Instagram (@colormenae)

Toya Johnson spends the day with family in Florida while missing her daughter Reginae.

Toya Johnson’s Instagram (@toyajohnson)

Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats step out for a photo in front of their car.

Joseline Hernandez’s Instagram (@joseline)

