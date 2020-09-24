‘I Was Not Raised to be a Mom’: Former ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Sky Days Speaks Candidly About Her Volatile Relationship with Her Sons

Former “Black Ink Crew” star Sky Days is opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her two sons Genesis and Dessalines, whom she gave up for adoption at an early age.

Over the years, viewers of the VH1 reality show have witnessed the complex dynamic of the trio. At times, tensions were so high between the reality star and her kids that they nearly fought and have even spoken to one another in the most unhealthy ways.

Sky Days recently spoke candidly about her toxic relationship with sons (from left) Dessalines and Genesis. (Photo: @flyyytattedsky/Instagram)

However, there were moments where Sky bonded with the boys, who are now 20 and 22 years old, respectively. However, despite her efforts to mend their relationship, viewers have always blamed Sky because she’s the parent. Not to mention controversial remarks she’s made in the past have not helped her case.

During a recent interview on celebrity blogger Jason Lee’s one-on-one show “Gagging,” the reality star spoke candidly about her attempts to repair their relationship, to no avail. The reality star explained on the show, which was posted online on Sept. 16, that although she loves her sons dearly, she is giving them their space. Sky also gave some insight behind her behavior when it came to dealing with her children.

“When it comes down to my sons, right now, ’cause they not kids. These n-ggas is 20-plus! I love them to death, but I was not raised to be a mom. I was raised to treat people how they treat me, and that’s what I do,” Sky said. “So when people even bash me about the way I react to things, they mad because I’m not — I’m going to say sorry if I feel sorry. I’m going to f–king’ cry if I want to cry. But I don’t think I need to do that to a mass audience. I’m not getting ready to get on Instagram and be like, ‘Yo, I’m sorry to my son.’ You shi–ing me? Who the f–k is y’all?”

When asked if she believed in unconditional love, Sky couldn’t respond. Instead, the 35-year-old said she believed in “mutual love.” She maintained that she had shown her sons love by providing for them financially through appearances on “Black Ink Crew,” which she is no longer on.

“You gotta have your own. Ain’t nobody ever gonna take care of you,” she said. “So I just feel like you put people on. Everybody puts people on differently the way they see it. Even with my sons, they’re men. They’re young men. I know they need a check if you on TV. They didn’t come to me first, I just know. My best friend, Alison. Anybody. Anybody that’s with me, it’s a trickle-down effect. So whoever you’ve seen with me has gotten some money on that show. And I just feel like maybe that’s not how you show love in certain ways, but to me that’s acts of service, and that’s a service that I did for somebody I love.”

As of today, Sky said she is not involved in the life of Genesis nor Dessalines. However, she understands the pain they have been through. “I went through something like this with my moms, and she raised me. I don’t know, but I understand where they coming from to a certain degree ’cause I haven’t been in their shoes all the way. I’ve been on my own a long time. But I know probably when we met, especially with me being on such a public platform, they probably thought I would want to be right there,” she explained. She added, “You want a mom. When you meet your parents, you want them to be involved. I know that’s what it is. At the end of the day, I tried that, especially with Dessalines. Sh-t happened, and that’s that. Genesis, we tried. Sh-t happened, and that’s that. I love them to death, and that’s it.”

Check out the full episode between Sky and Jason below.