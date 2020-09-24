‘Canola Oil Really Pregnant??’: Issa Rae’s Photo Gets Upstaged By This ‘Insecure’ Actress’ Baby Bump

Issa Rae and a big group of her fellow “Insecure” cast and crew members gathered to celebrate the 2020 Emmy Awards at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Actress Christina Elmore, who plays the much-hated-on character Condola, was in attendance and had a plus one with her that no one saw coming.

The 35-year-old “The Lovebirds” star and her squad had the entire stadium to themselves to celebrate the three Emmy nominations of “Insecure” in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Fans were surprised to learn that Christina Elmore (far left) is pregnant in real life, just like her “Insecure” character Condola is in the show’s storyline. (Photo: @issarae/Instagram)

In a post, she puts her full Cali swag on display as she C-walks across the field in an orange dress and Nikes, then regally poses in her second image. Rae’s third group shot is what got fans talking, however.

Elmore, 33, can be seen in the group photo cradling her very real baby bump, a sight which some fans weren’t prepared for after coming off her character’s pregnancy reveal to Lawrence, played by Jay Ellis, just as he and Issa were beginning to reconnect at the end of the show’s fourth season in June.

Seeing life imitate art, in addition to seeing Ellis, Ray, and Elmore in the same photo together was enough to make fans flash back to the big show reveal, and not in a fun way.

“It is so big of you to include Condola in the celebration,” a fan wrote, commending Rae. “I see her over there pregnant, carrying Lawrence‘s baby 😤humph.”

“Why Condola on the side actually pregnant? Lowkey made me mad all over again,” wrote a second.

“Wait so canola oil really pregnant??,” a third surprised fan asked. “And where’s molly ??”

“Oh wait, so Condominium is pregnant FAREAL fareal! Season 5 bout to be live!” exclaimed a fourth. “Congrats yall 🔥.”

“Wait. So Sis pregnant in real life? Well congrats!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” applauded a sixth.

Elmore, who has been married to Ryan Duke since 2014, confirmed the news on her own social media page in a cute snap taken by “Black Lady Sketch Show” creator Robin Thede.

This will be the couple’s second child. They welcomed their first son, Silas Wilde Duke, in 2017.