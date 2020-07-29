Cam’ron Defends Former Foe Jay-Z After Faizon Love Questions Hip-Hop Mogul’s Drug-Dealing Past

It’s true that Jay-Z and Cam’ron haven’t been the best of friends throughout their storied careers, but Cam’ron still came to the Brooklyn rapper’s defense after he was criticized by comedian Faizon Love.

Love gave an interview to the “Hip-Hop Uncensored” podcast that was published earlier this month, and in it he accused Jay-Z of contriving his drug-dealing past.

Cam’ron (left) defended Jay-Z (right) after comedian Faizon Love (center) said Jay-Z made up his drug-dealing past. (Photos: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Jay has provided detailed accounts of his life as an ’80s drug dealer in his albums, beginning with his classic 1996 debut “Reasonable Doubt.” He’s often rapped about the experiences during that time that he considers positive, while also giving many of the drawbacks to being an outlaw.

But Love feels that Jay-Z invented his drug-dealing past to create an image, and his verses seem more like a television crime drama than actual accounts.

“I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy, and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing,” said Faizon at the 00:45 mark. “That’s when I stopped liking him. This n—a ain’t sold no cocaine in [his life.] I don’t think he ever won a fight.”

“There’s no stories of the other side of selling cocaine,” he added. “There’s another side. Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … This sounds like an episode of ‘Miami Vice.'”

Cam’ron responded to Love’s comments on Instagram Monday, July 27, and ripped him for what he said about the “4:44” creator.

“I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the f–k he’s talking bout. whether legally or illegally n—–s got to it,” wrote the Dipset rapper. “Faizon #UwasntThere #iwasthere for some it #HusltersRespectHustlers #UwasSellingNicksOutTheIceCreamTruck.”

Jay-Z hasn’t responded to Love, which may not be surprising, since he usually stays away from social media exchanges. But one wouldn’t have to look any further than Jay’s catalog to disprove Love’s accusation that he hasn’t talked about the pitfalls of drug dealing.

On “Regrets” from “Reasonable Doubt,” Jay raps about being caught by law enforcement and making his mother sick with worry.

He also raps about being shot on the song “Dead Presidents II” and seems to discourage others from following in his footsteps on the 2001 song “Izzo.”

“Hov is back, life stories told through rap / N—s acting like I sold you crack, Like I told you sell drugs, no, Hov did that / So hopefully you won’t have to go through that,” the lyrics say.

As for Cam’ron coming to Jay’s defense despite their contentious past, that probably wouldn’t have happened two years ago. But the two New York rappers seemed to mend their differences in 2019.

The beef between Cam’ron and Jay-Z goes back to the early aughts, when Cam’ron was made vice president of Roc-A-Fella Records while Jay-Z was away on vacation.

Jay and Damon Dash co-owned the label at the time, and Dash, knowing Cam’ron from their early days in Harlem, gave Cam the position. It was a move that Jay-Z reportedly disagreed with, and tension grew between him and Cam’ron from there.

Cam then dropped a diss song aimed at Jay-Z in 2006 titled “You Gotta Love It,” and the beef remained until last year when Jay called Cam to the stage for his show at New York City’s Webster Hall.