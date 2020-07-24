‘Da Body Is Allat’: Erica Mena’s Mommy and Me Photo with Her Daughter Derails When Fans Fixate on Her ‘Wagon’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena‘s curvaceous figure is driving the internet crazy.

The 33-year-old mother gave birth to her daughter just five months ago and she’s already back to her smoking hot body. On Thursday, July 23, the television personality shared an adorable snap of herself and the infant wearing matching outfits. Both wore white polka dot jeans and black tees.

Erica Mena and her 6-month-old daughter @iamerica_mena/Instagram

“Safaree’s Baby Motha 😜,” Mena wrote as her Instagram caption.

She flashed a huge smile at her 5-month-old daughter in the photo while holding her. Over 391,000 people loved her darling post and flooded the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” reality star’s comment section.

“I feel like baby girl looks like her daddyyy lolol😍 too cute,” a fan wrote. Someone else said, “Already know that baby is so pretty just like her mama.”

While a few folks continued to fawn over the image, others were distracted by Mena’s bodacious backside.

“THAT wagon you dragging 😩,” an IG user remarked while another added, “That f–kingg figure is insaneee😍 How did your body get better after the baby 😭.”

@iamerica_mena//Instagram

One person agreed with both fans and said, “Sis da body is allat 😍 it’s the pants for me.”

Mena and her husband Safaree Samuels welcomed their baby girl in February and celebrated her turning five months on July 16.

The mother of two penned a sweet message to her daughter, who’s face she’s not shown, and wrote, “Can you believe it’s almost her half birthday already ✨She’s perfection. A perfect blend of us both🌹”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena show off their toned bodies, but fans can’t help but ask about their daughter. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

As for how Mena maintains her snatched post-baby body, she and her husband work out on a consistent basis and practice veganism. In a recent video of her fitness routine, Mena encouraged her female followers and other moms to get back in shape.

“A lot of progress and results since April. Keeping my mental and physical all on track. 6 hours a day,” she wrote on June 11. “Ladies it’s never to late to get right.”

The “LHHNY” star appears to be enjoying new motherhood these days. She called her daughter her “forever special girl.” She also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.