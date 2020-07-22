‘You Are to Die for’: Reginae Carter Switches Up Her Hair Color, and Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Look

Back to red hair it is! Reginae Carter has been sporting her signature dark tresses for a while, but she just switched up her look in a major way, trying out a ginger shade.

The 21-year-old actress revealed her new look on Instagram Monday, July 20, and left fans stumped.

Reginae Carter shows off her new ginger hair. @colormenae/Instagram

“Shorty brown & petite,” Carter captioned her post. “Fly & Discrete 💕.”

She complemented her fiery hair look with a floral high-slit dress, pink sandals, a matching handbag, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star may or may not keep her ginger tendrils, but the color definitely suits her, to say the least. IG users seemed to think so too and flooded her photos with compliments.

“This orange is giving me ideas 😍 you look great,” a fan wrote. Another agreed and followed up with, “Cute as s–t it’s the color Fahhhh me. You killin it bae yassssssss 🧡.”

One user called Carter a “vibe” and added, “This look is so dainty and pretty!! you giving me rich right now 😩😍 such a whole vibe.”

Someone else added, “Yasss this look is everything 😍 That hair color looks good on you ♥️ you are to die for.”

Her hot new look comes a week after she rocked a short wavy bob.

Carter’s hair fell just above her shoulders. She jazzed up her ’do with a minimal makeup look and a sexy cutout jumpsuit. Over 188,000 people apparently loved her overall style and look. The celeb captioned her post, “N–gas feel a type of way ’cause I do what I wanna😏 While you were scared of sharks, I was posted with piranhas.”

Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

When Carter isn’t slaying different hair colors and styles, she’s spreading positive messages to her followers and fans via social media.

She recently encouraged others to be grateful for life despite the pandemic and other social issues occurring. She wrote via Instagram on July 14, “So much going on in the world ! Make sure you thank God for another day 🙏🏾.”