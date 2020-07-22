Video Shows Police Forcefully Arresting Black Man In Walmart After He ‘Test Rides’ Bicycle In Store

On Monday, a video surfaced of a Black man being tased and violently arrested in a Pennsylvania Walmart after people complained the man was riding a bicycle around the store. The video has been widely circulated across social media, and some have accused officers of racial profiling and of using excessive force. The incident occurred around 6:30 Monday evening at Berkshire Square Shopping Plaza in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The district attorney’s office said officers responded to complaints that a man, identified as Stanley Gracius, 37, was riding a bicycle around the Walmart store, playing loud music, and cursing at shoppers.

By the time officers arrived, the manager of the store told them that Gracius was in the process of purchasing the bike. Police arrested Gracius, who they say was uncooperative and tried to reach for an officer’s taser.

The videos show Gracius asking officers multiple times to offer a reason for his arrest, although a response is not audible. Gracius was then tased, slammed to the floor, and handcuffed before being escorted out of the store.

“Why are you doing this to me? I paid for my stuff! I have a receipt! Please stop! I didn’t do anything wrong!” Gracius can be heard shouting during the arrest.

Once outside, a video shows Gracius repeatedly telling officers that he paid for the bike, which he says he bought for his son, and that he has a receipt to prove it. As Gracius continues to ask why he is being arrested, one of the witnesses standing nearby can be heard saying, “Because you’re Black,” as others call the officers racist.

Soon after, Gracius is shoved into a police vehicle. The local district attorney, John T. Adams, has defended the officers’ actions, saying they “acted appropriately.”

“Based on our review of the incident, the officers of the Wyomissing Police Department acted appropriately when they arrested this individual who was causing a disturbance in the Walmart store,” he said.

The officers involved have been identified as Barry W. Moyer, Richard Karstien, and Joseph Klatt.

Gracius faces several charges, including, aggravated and simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disarming a law enforcement officer.

However, some witnesses have disputed the claim that Gracius was disturbaing other shoppers in any way.

“The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them,” wrote one witness known as @labousaab44 on Twitter. “He was absolutely no bother to anyone.”

A protest has been planned for Wednesday afternoon at the Wyomissing Police Department, where protesters say they will “demand answers” as relate to Gracius’ arrest.