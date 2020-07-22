‘Love to See Yall’: Eva Marcille Reunites with Her Former ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Kandi, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eva Marcille may have bidden farewell to her spot on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but that doesn’t mean she can’t still cook up a banging dinner for the remaining cast members that she actually likes.

The TV and radio personality threw down in the kitchen for her girls Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore. During their ladies’ day in, Marcille served up some fried ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a pineapple upside-down cake, all of which were a hit, according to Kandi and Eva.

(From left) Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille after a good meal with good friends. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

“This is how @thekenyamoore @cynthiabailey10 & I were smiling after having the fried ribs & pineapple upside-down cake that @evamarcille cooked! So good! 😋,” wrote the Grammy Award-winning singer and businesswoman.

“Endless laughs and true smiles🌻🌻🌻🌻,” shared Marcille. “Love me some @kandi @cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore ✨ And they murder that cake and the fried ribs. And brookie sat there and [ate] all those mashed potatoes and gravy. Successful dinner🙏🏾.”

Fans loved seeing the ladies kick back for a dressed-down and drama-free mini “RHOA” reunion. They dropped by the comments with plenty of compliments.

“This is what genuine friendship looks like,” wrote a fan.

“Nice to see you all together enjoying each other,” expressed a second.

“See every single one of you is beautiful see yall don’t need makeup all the time. 😊😊😊😊😍😍😍😊😊😊🙏🙏🙏,” commented a third.

“The famous four 😍😍😍 hail to the Queens,” praised a fourth.

“This is what I love to see,” remarked a fifth. “I had to stop watching the show because I can’t do the negative energy among Black women. If you EVER do a spin-off showcasing the good, I’m here for it 🙋🏾‍♀️”

Eva Marcille shook fans of the franchise when she announced in June that she would be exiting stage left from the show to focus on other opportunities. Between co-hosting “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and promoting her own line of CBD products, cEVAd, the model and entrepreneur has remained busy since her departure.