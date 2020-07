Angela Simmons Fans Fixate on Her Gorgeous Looks In Latest Dance Video

Angela Simmons was apparently blessed with rhythm and beauty.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star flossed her dance moves in a cheerful video she posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 19. She danced to singer August Alsina‘s new song “Entanglements” while a friend recorded her on camera.

Angela Simmons shows off dance moves. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Simmons quipped, “Pre workout ๐Ÿ˜‚ itโ€™s hot New York ๐Ÿ˜ซ๐Ÿ’ซ #IPlayTooMuch I know ๐Ÿคท๐Ÿฝโ€โ™€๏ธ #entanglement.”

In the short clip, Simmons swayed from side to side in a form-fitting blue romper, baseball cap and oversized shades, proving that she was a dancing machine. Clearly feeling the music and herself, she yelled to her friend “Wait for that hook to come.”

One Instagram user insisted that the single mother of one was a “whole mood” while another wrote “All I want for Christmas is you!๐Ÿ˜.”

Others were distracted by her beauty. “I was waiting for you to turn around fuk da hook ๐Ÿ‘€ perfect body you are my goals,” said one fan.

Another remarked, “๐Ÿ‘ธ๐ŸฝWell Damn! You swayin them Hips like that on Sunday ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐ŸพIโ€™mma let the Hood Know you tryna make me crash you know I got Road Rage ๐Ÿ˜ก #blm #blacklivesmatter #youfineasf.”

Simmons has joked multiple times about not having any dance “rhythm,” but she clearly doesn’t care what others think.

The 32-year-old confident beauty seems to be living her best life and is only interested in “peace.”

Angela Simmons flaunts her natural beauty on Instagram. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Living in each moment. Finding gratefulness in each moment . God Iโ€™m so thankful. In the midst of chaos find your peace,” she relayed on Sunday, July 19 in a post.

Simmons also advocates for people struggling with self-esteem issues and often preaches self-love.

Stripping down in a swimsuit in April, she shared a powerful message that read, “My strength is rooted deeper than the surface . I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you stand with it . Itโ€™s not easy . But itโ€™s worth it. You are worth it. You donโ€™t have to be what anyone( society) tells you to be. You can be YOU freely. Thereโ€™s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman ! Built not Bought #BNB #DoWhatMakesYouHappy #WalkingInMyPurpose.”