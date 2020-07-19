‘I Can’t Believe This Is Real’: Big Sean Breaks Silence on Naya Rivera’s Death

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Naya Rivera‘s former fiancé, rapper Big Sean, has penned a heartfelt note following the actress’s tragic death in boating accident.

In his first post about Naya’s tragic drowning since she went missing at a Southern California reservoir on July 8, the 32-year-old Roc Nation rapper revealed that he’s “still grieving and in shock” over her untimely death.

Big Sean has broken his silence about the death of Naya Rivera. (Photo: @bigsean/Instagram)

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person,” reads a portion of his message. “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them.”

Rivera and the “Blessings” rapper went public with their relationship in April 2013, became engaged that same October, and called it off in April 2014. The “Glee” star ended up marrying Ryan Dorsey, whom she’d previously dated before her relationship with Big Sean, in July 2014. Rivera and Dorsey divorced in June 2018. Big Sean went on to date pop star Ariana Grande from October 2014 until April 2015.

Fans felt the award-winning artist’s pain and left messages of sympathy and well-wishes as he continues to grieve.

“Respect even after all y’all been through 💙💙,” wrote a follower.

“Sorry for your loss . Losing someone isn’t easy . Keep your chin high,” encouraged a second.

“I knew you were gonna speak on this with Love and Grace, like a true King,” commended another. “Peace be with you and Jhene, & Naya’s loved ones 🙏🙏🙏”

“Such a beautiful tribute Sean❤️ #ripnayarivera🕊❤️,” stated a fourth.

“Aww baby I’m so sorry, she’ll be watching over everyone she’s ever loved, including you💜,” a fifth reassuring fan shared.

Rivera’s death was ruled an accidental drowning by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office the day after her body was recovered from Lake Piru on July 13. She was 33 years old at the time and leaves behind a son, 4-year-old Josey Dorsey.