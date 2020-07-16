‘You Preggo Again?’: Erica Mena Fans Stuck with Questions After She Confuses Them with ‘Two Under Two’ Post

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena has fans wondering if she and her husband Safaree Samuels are expecting another baby.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15 and shared a sexy swimsuit snap of herself wearing a crochet bikini. The ensemble revealed the new mom’s toned stomach and other assets.

Erica Mena shares sexy swimsuit pic. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Mena captioned the post, “I’m just here trying to master up my two under two ✌🏾.”

Her “two under two” comments instantly confused followers, prompting them to ask if she is pregnant again.

“Two under two? Are you preggo again 😍,” a fan asked. Another agreed and wrote, “I thought the exact thing right away…”

@iamerica_mena/Instagram

“Two under two???? you pregnant again already? Congratulations,” someone else commented.

Mena never responded back to users, causing them to speculate more.

The 32-year-old model and her husband welcomed their daughter and first child together in February.

In a recent family portrait, Mena expressed how grateful she was for her daughter, writing “Can you believe it’s almost her half birthday already ✨She’s perfection. A perfect blend of us both🌹.”

She also added in a separate post, “She was made with so much LOVE. I wanted to share this with all her internet aunties who actually send real love her way.”

Samuels couldn’t be more ecstatic to be a father.

He shared a heartwarming post on Father’s Day about being a “girl dad.”

Safaree Samuels @iamerica_mena/Instagram

“I love being a girl dad. Today made me really realize how blessed I am to be 1,” Samuels wrote. “The way she looks at me when she smiles is everything! I’m never gonna miss a moment! It feels so good to have something so beautiful in a sometimes ugly world. Keep what you love sacred world! Happy Father’s Day world! I love you wife thank you fo this gift.”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. @stanlophotography

Mena and Samuels had their daughter just four months after getting married in New York.

The couple, their daughter and Mena’s son King Conde, seem to be living their best lives. Mena and Samuels recently purchased their dream home in Atlanta and announced the big news on social media.

Samuels said via Instagram, “Doing what they said we couldn’t 🙏🏾🏠 GOALS STRAIIIITTTTTTT thank you.”