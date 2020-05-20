Questlove Will Host a Food Network Special to Raise Money for U.S. Food Organizations

Rap’s renaissance man Questlove has added yet another bullet to his already impressive resume, which includes the titles DJ, music producer, bandleader on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and drummer for The Roots.

On May 28, he’ll host a special on the Food Network called “Questlove’s Potluck” that will help raise money for America’s Food Fund, an outfit that aids food organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Save the Children and Feeding America.

Questlove will host a special on the Food Network later this month. (Photo @questlove/Instagram)

The Philadelphia native will virtually visit a bunch of celebrities for the special, and they’ll share favorite food or cocktail recipes.

Tiffany Haddish will be a guest, as will people like Patti LaBelle, Gabrielle Union, Kenan Thompson, Bun B, Hannibal Buress, and Questlove’s bandmate Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.

The concept of the show is based on Questlove’s 2019 cookbook, “Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: a Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire.”

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do,” he said in a statement. “When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful.”

Questlove has made another major move in the TV world as the production company he and Trotter own, Two One Five Entertainment, announced in May that it closed a three-year deal with Universal Television to develop scripted and non-scripted programming and specials for Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The production company already has produced the AMC docuseries “Hip Hop Songs that Shook America.” It also has another project in the works about 1969’s Harlem Cultural & Arts Festival, otherwise known as Black Woodstock.

In the area of food, Questlove is an investor in Impossible Foods, the company behind the plant-based Impossible Burger. He helped the brand launch a meatless cheesesteak last year.

Questlove’s Food Network special will air at 10 p.m. EST.