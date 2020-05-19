‘It’s the Thighs for Me’: Ashanti Fans Go Bananas Over Her Flawless Gams

Ashanti‘s recent photos of her killer legs caused quite a stir on social media this week.

The songstress took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, and shared a series of sexy snapshots. The images showed her modeling in one of her merch shirts with a pair of denim shorts and Nike sneakers. She spruced up her look with a pair of shades with gold trimming, a layered pendant and gold bamboo earrings.

Ashanti @ashanti/Instagram

In one photo, Ashanti posed sitting down and in another, she sat with her legs wide open with her two black french bulldogs alongside. She wrote, “Me & the girls 😜🐶.”

Ashanti poses with her two frenchies. @ashanti/Instagram

Modeling with a popsicle in her mouth in a separate post, she wrote in her caption, “When it’s hot outside so u ran and got ya icy…. and it matches ya T shirt 😜”

Ashanti poses with a popsicle. @ashanti/Instagram

Ashanti’s fans and Instagram followers showered her with fan support and compliments.

“Thighs bro thighs. Tell me y’all ain’t looking at that middle puppy most 🤷🏻‍♂️”

“Its the thighs for me 🔥🔥 Bn lovin you babe since 2002 still sexy”

“So New York wit it!!! 👌🏽🙌🏽🔥 My favorite girl ❤️ made sure I bought every album !!! Period 💯”

“U and Frenchys are my dream💔😭 they cant f*ck with u👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 AT ALL. 🙏 that’s my baby for real”

“You’ve been bad since i was in middle school, look at them legs lord 😍😜 stay blessed I f–king luv you.”

The “Foolish” singer is extremely adamant about maintaining her flawless appearance.

Ashanti told Parade last April that it was crucial for her to take care of her body “to maintain longevity with traveling and being on stage.”

(Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

The former “Murder Inc” artist said she eats extremely clean through a pescatarian diet. She also works out four times a week by doing cardio.

“When I’m home in NYC, I have a trainer, Raheem. We do weight training, cardio, running. I’m kind of a tomboy and I’m very competitive so I never want him to beat me,” Ashanti further told the publication. “Sometimes he has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body.”